NinjaCat Launches AI Agents to Transform Digital Marketing Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NinjaCat, the AI-enabled data and analytics platform made for marketing, today announced the launch of NinjaCat AI Agents, designed to empower digital marketing agencies to automate routine tasks, streamline reporting, and maximize campaign performance with actionable, data-driven insights.

"The launch of NinjaCat AI Agents represents a transformative evolution in agency workflow automation," said Paul Deraval, CEO & Co-Founder of NinjaCat. "We built these agents to tackle the real challenges agencies face, like time-consuming reporting cycles and the need for faster, data-driven decisions. By streamlining these processes with AI, agencies can now dedicate more time to what matters—driving results and building client relationships."

NinjaCat's AI Agents provide a novel solution for agencies looking to boost operational efficiency and make data-informed decisions at scale. Powered by NinjaCat's robust Data Cloud, these AI Agents effortlessly integrate with agency data to execute fine-tuned data, analytics, and marketing tasks across a variety of specialized functions. From ad budget optimization and campaign performance monitoring to creative auditing and client & account management tasks, NinjaCat AI Agents are customized to meet the unique demands of modern digital marketing teams.

With NinjaCat AI Agents, agencies can automate labor-intensive tasks such as ad auditing, campaign monitoring, and keyword management. Additionally, NinjaCat's AI Agents offer unparalleled flexibility, allowing agencies to either choose from a pre-built selection of AI Agents or customize their own, all within NinjaCat's seamless and secure platform.

A Proven Solution: Real Results with Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG), a leading media and entertainment company, recently partnered with NinjaCat to create AI Agents like Sally, for automating search query analysis, and CM 360 Pixie, for proactive campaign monitoring. These agents have not only saved CMG significant time but also enhanced their ability to deliver superior value to clients.

For example, CM 360 Pixie automates the daily monitoring of ad performance data, detecting anomalies like pixel drops or creative underperformance. What once took hours now requires just 10 minutes a day, enabling CMG's teams to quickly address issues and keep campaigns running at peak efficiency. These capabilities empower teams to focus on high-value optimization strategies rather than being bogged down by manual checks.

NinjaCat AI Agents also helped CMG streamline processes that were previously time-intensive and prone to error. From identifying negative keywords to ensuring data accuracy and consistency, these AI-driven solutions have become integral to CMG's operations.

The results speak for themselves: By reducing manual processes and proactively identifying issues, CMG has improved campaign performance and gained efficiencies that enable their teams to dedicate more time to strategic initiatives.

Key Features of NinjaCat AI Agents

Proprietary Code Interpreter for Marketing Data: Delivers highly accurate, actionable insights by querying integrated data directly within NinjaCat's platform.

Scalable Design: Manages repetitive tasks across thousands of client accounts, helping agencies maximize efficiency.

AI-Ready Data Sets: Structurally optimized data for advanced AI analysis, delivering precise insights across marketing channels.

Privacy and Security-First Architecture: Operates within a closed system, ensuring client data remains secure and compliant.

With proven results at CMG, these features have demonstrated the power of AI Agents to transform marketing operations for agencies of all sizes.

Upcoming Webinar: "How AI Agents Can Scale Your Team's Impact"

To coincide with the launch, NinjaCat will host an exclusive webinar on Tuesday, November 19, at 1 PM EST. The session, featuring NinjaCat CEO Paul Deraval and Mindy Buckalew, VP of Digital Business Operations at Cox Media Group, will demonstrate how agencies can deploy AI Agents to drive operational efficiency, enhance reporting accuracy, and optimize campaign performance.

Webinar Highlights

Building and Scaling AI Agents: Practical steps to deploy AI Agents that align with agency objectives.

Customer Success Story with Cox Media Group: An inside look at how CMG transformed their operations with NinjaCat AI Agents.

Actionable Takeaways: A step-by-step guide to choosing the right AI use cases and integrating them for maximum impact.

Register Today: To learn more about how NinjaCat AI Agents can revolutionize your agency's operations, register for the webinar here.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the AI-enabled data and analytics platform made for marketing. By integrating multi-channel data into a single platform, NinjaCat revolutionizes the way marketing performance is managed and analyzed for agencies, media companies and brands.

NinjaCat Data Cloud centralizes marketing data in a fully managed enterprise data warehouse, automates the normalization of diverse digital platform data, and simplifies data sharing to BI tools and custom applications. Enterprise marketing organizations use NinjaCat to build and automate beautiful reports and dashboards at scale. By eliminating manual data wrangling and accelerating time to insight, NinjaCat's reporting, campaign monitoring and budget automation solutions empower teams to communicate quickly and insightfully to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

With a unique data model, the platform automates more than 150,000 reports monthly and monitors $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

