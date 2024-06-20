NinjaCat Launches AI Insights Generator: A New Era for Automated Marketing Reporting at Scale

Our AI Insights Generator is a transformative tool designed to not only save time but also elevate the standard of data-driven storytelling in marketing reports. We're proud to offer this feature at no extra cost to our customers. Post this

Key Benefits Include:

Automated Narrative Creation: Data analysts can now automate data storytelling, which clearly explains campaign performance through enriched natural-language analyses.

Enhanced Client Reporting: Client success teams will benefit from tailored, client-centric narratives that enhance understanding and decision-making, fostering deeper client relationships.

Efficiency and Scalability: This tool supports high-volume reporting and integrates seamlessly with existing NinjaCat tools, ensuring a consistent and streamlined workflow across all reports.

"Our AI Insights Generator is a transformative tool designed to not only save time but also elevate the standard of data-driven storytelling in marketing reports," said Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. "We're proud to offer this feature at no extra cost to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to their success and innovation in the marketing industry."

The AI Insights Generator is available now to all NinjaCat reporting customers as part of their existing subscription, with no additional fees, underscoring NinjaCat's commitment to providing value and supporting its users' growth.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the AI-enabled data and analytics platform made for marketing. By integrating multi-channel data into a single platform, NinjaCat revolutionizes the way marketing performance is managed and analyzed for agencies, media companies and brands.

NinjaCat Data Cloud centralizes marketing data in a fully managed enterprise data warehouse, automates the normalization of diverse digital platform data, and simplifies data sharing to BI tools and custom applications. Enterprise marketing organizations use NinjaCat to build and automate beautiful reports and dashboards at scale. By eliminating manual data wrangling and accelerating time to insight, NinjaCat's reporting, campaign monitoring and budget automation solutions empower teams to communicate quickly and insightfully to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

With a unique data model, the platform automates more than 150,000 reports monthly and monitors $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

