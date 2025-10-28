NinjaCat Launches Snowflake Connected App to Transform Enterprise Marketing Analytics with AI

By launching our Snowflake Connected App, we're putting agentic analytics and optimizations directly inside of marketers' Snowflake instance, giving teams the freedom to innovate with AI while maintaining full governance and control. Post this

This collaboration blends Snowflake's trusted, scalable, and AI-ready data infrastructure with NinjaCat's specialized marketing platform, AI Agents and Generative Data Apps to deliver unmatched speed, automation, and insight at scale.

"This collaboration exemplifies how Snowflake Connected Apps can help enterprise marketing teams unlock near real-time insights and streamline complex business workflows, without impacting data security or control," said Dennis Buchheim, Global Head of Media, Entertainment, and Adtech/Martech at Snowflake. "NinjaCat brings marketing domain expertise and agentic powered automation to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, offering real impact for marketing teams seeking scale and speed."

Key Benefits of the NinjaCat Snowflake Connected App:

Unified Data Foundation: Normalize performance data across ad platforms, CRM, web, and offline channels using NinjaCat's prebuilt pipelines—no code required.

Connected Snowflake Integration: Eliminate data movement with a Snowflake Connected App that runs securely inside the customer's Snowflake account.

AI-Powered Campaign Intelligence: Deploy customizable AI Agents to automate insights, detect anomalies, and generate cross-channel reports.

Streamlit-Powered Generative Apps: Accelerate decision-making with a no-code app builder that provides dynamic data exploration and campaign diagnostics.

Enterprise-Ready Scale and Governance: Support compliance, performance, and security with a platform built for marketing teams operating at scale.

The application is especially valuable for enterprise marketing teams and agencies that need to operate at high scale, manage complex data environments, and accelerate time-to-insight in a secure zero-data-copy environment.

Availability

NinjaCat's Snowflake Connected App is currently available for joint customers. Get in touch with the NinjaCat team to learn more.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading Enterprise Data & AI Agents Platform for Marketing, transforming how brands, agencies, and media companies harness data and AI to drive marketing performance. Through our enterprise-grade data cloud and agentic application layer, marketers can unify fragmented data and eliminate data silos, enabling AI-powered insights, automation, and decision-making at scale. Trusted by top marketing teams, NinjaCat powers over 150,000 automated reports monthly, monitoring $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

Media Contact

Ethan Schug, NinjaCat, 1 609-279-0050 118, [email protected], https://www.ninjacat.io/

SOURCE NinjaCat