NinjaCat Named a "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NinjaCat's AI agent and marketing data solutions drive innovation for joint customers on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NinjaCat today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report. NinjaCat was identified in Snowflake's report as "One to Watch" in the Analytics & Measurement category for its purpose-built AI agent platform that enables enterprise marketing teams and agencies to unify cross-channel data, deploy autonomous AI agents, and move from insight to action, all on a governed, Snowflake-native data foundation.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate, from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are enabling AI to move beyond assistance to decisioning and action across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"NinjaCat is built on Snowflake, which means our customers never get locked in. They can live-connect to their data, bring their own warehouse, and deploy AI agents on a foundation they already trust and control," said Paul Deraval, CEO of Ninjacat. "We're at an inflection point where the combination of governed data infrastructure and purpose-built agentic AI is unlocking outcomes that simply weren't possible with traditional marketing tools, and the momentum we're seeing with enterprise customers tells us we're just getting started. This recognition from Snowflake reflects the direction the market is moving, and we're building fast to meet it."

NinjaCat is an enterprise marketing AI platform built for agencies, media companies, and brand teams managing complex marketing operations at scale. Built natively on Snowflake, NinjaCat unifies marketing data, governance, and AI automation in a single environment where AI agents can analyze performance, surface insights, optimize campaigns, and take action across systems.

NinjaCat's no-code Agent Builder, "Builder Bob," enables marketers, not just engineers, to create and deploy AI agents tailored to specific business needs. These agents continuously monitor performance, identify anomalies, flag wasted spend, generate insights, and support optimization workflows with configurable human oversight.

Equipped with a model-agnostic architecture, NinjaCat supports leading AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini, allowing customers to use the best model for each task without vendor lock-in. Combined with Snowflake's enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability, NinjaCat gives organizations an AI-ready marketing platform that fits seamlessly into modern enterprise data strategies while supporting rapid expansion into new use cases and customer segments.

"NinjaCat is bringing a genuinely differentiated approach to agentic marketing intelligence, combining Snowflake's governed data foundation with purpose-built AI agents that can act autonomously across the full marketing lifecycle," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "What makes them One to Watch is not just the innovation in their platform architecture, but the speed at which enterprise marketing teams are putting it to work and seeing results. We're excited to recognize NinjaCat in this year's Modern Marketing Data Stack report and look forward to what their trajectory brings for joint customers."

Customer Use Case: VML

Global agency VML offers a compelling early example of what becomes possible when NinjaCat's agentic platform is deployed at enterprise scale. VML's teams manage massive volumes of performance, creative, and commerce data across some of the world's most recognizable brands, and they needed to move from passive reporting to continuous, autonomous intelligence.

Using NinjaCat's AI agent builder, VML developed a portfolio of purpose-built agents, each designed to tackle a specific marketing challenge. Two agents illustrate the momentum clearly:

Meta Creative Carol

Monitors Meta campaign performance daily across hundreds of creative placements — identifying top and bottom performers, detecting early signs of creative fatigue, and surfacing pattern-level insights that no human analyst could track at that volume.

Results:

30% increase in consumer engagement

Daily creative insights delivered automatically without manual analysis

Commerce Funnel Felicity

Monitors the full e-commerce journey weekly across 20 million sessions, connecting behavioral data with customer feedback to detect anomalies, benchmark funnel health, and surface revenue-threatening issues before they escalate.

Results:

Analysis time reduced by 90%

53% increase in site conversion rate

"Our mission is to drive outstanding performance for our clients," says Erick McNett, Managing Director of Marketing Effectiveness & Analytics at VML. "AI agents help us automate the mundane, sharpen our thinking, and dramatically accelerate our time to insight."

Learn more about Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report [here].

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading AI platform for enterprise marketing, helping brands, agencies, and media companies unify fragmented data and put it to work. Our platform has powered thousands of AI agents across global marketing operations — automating workflows, surfacing real-time insights, and returning thousands of hours to the teams that use them. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

Media Contact

Kyle Celeste, Resound Marketing, 1 9082795353, [email protected], Resound Marketing

SOURCE NinjaCat