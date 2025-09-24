NinjaCat Partners with 4As to Help Marketing Agencies Build a Trusted Data Foundation for Agentic AI

"Agencies need to do more than just report on performance. They need to harness data as a competitive advantage. Partnering with the 4As allows us to equip more agencies with the tools they need to scale performance and deliver stronger client outcomes." Post this

Unify marketing data from dozens of platforms into a single source of truth.

Automate reporting to eliminate manual workflows and free up teams for higher-value client work.

Deploy AI agents that transform raw data into actionable insights, recommendations, and optimizations.

Adopt AI with confidence, backed by enterprise-grade controls and transparent analytics.

"Agencies need to do more than just report on performance. They need to harness data as a competitive advantage," said Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. "NinjaCat was built to give agencies confidence in their data, clarity in their reporting, and the ability to adopt AI in ways that strengthen their expertise, not replace it. Partnering with the 4As allows us to equip more agencies with the tools they need to scale performance and deliver stronger client outcomes."

The partnership launches with exclusive opportunities for 4As members, including access to educational sessions on agentic AI adoption, practical guidance on unifying marketing data, and early participation in NinjaCat's Marketing AGI pilot programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome NinjaCat as a 4As Partner," said Juan Carlos Suarez, EVP, 4As Member Engagement & Development. "AI and data-driven marketing are at the center of agency transformation. NinjaCat's proven expertise in unifying marketing data and delivering actionable intelligence will bring significant value to our members as they adapt and grow."

Want practical guidance on agentic AI adoption and data unification? Explore NinjaCat's resources at www.ninjacat.io.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading Enterprise Data & AI Agents Platform for Marketing, transforming how brands, agencies, and media companies harness data and AI to drive marketing performance. Through our enterprise-grade data cloud and agentic application layer, marketers can unify fragmented data and eliminate data silos, enabling AI-powered insights, automation, and decision-making at scale. Trusted by top marketing teams, NinjaCat powers over 150,000 automated reports monthly, monitoring $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

About the 4As

The 4As was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees, and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4As includes the 4As Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4As Foundation, which advocates for and connects rising talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity, and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

Media Contact

Ethan Schug, NinjaCat, 1 609-279-0050 118, [email protected], https://www.ninjacat.io/

SOURCE NinjaCat