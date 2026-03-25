Ninjacat Survey: AI Adoption Is Widespread in Marketing, but AI Maturity Is Not

"The real opportunity now lies in being able to cross that last mile of AI adoption and actually building the data and workflow infrastructure that allows AI to move from analysis to action." Post this

"AI can be an extremely powerful amplifier, but you need to know what it is amplifying. AI is not a band-aid you can slap on a problem; it needs to be properly integrated," said Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. "There is a clear gap between organizations that experiment with AI tools and those that actually operationalize AI across their teams and processes to get the most out of the tool. The real opportunity now lies in being able to cross that last mile of AI adoption and actually building the data and workflow infrastructure that allows AI to move from analysis to action."

The report evaluates AI maturity across three stages of the marketing lifecycle: Analyze, Optimize, and Act. What it found is that many organizations are facing friction that prevents AI insights from translating into measurable results. Key findings include:

Analyze: Data fragmentation remains a major barrier. While 83% of leaders feel confident analyzing performance, 70% say reconciling data eats significant time, and only 37% have a unified source of truth, limiting reliable insights.

Optimize: 80% of marketing professionals are comfortable with AI automating campaigns, yet just 8% of organizations orchestrate multi-step AI workflows, meaning many of those so-called "comfortable" teams are stuck identifying opportunities without the ability to operationalize them.

Act: Execution remains largely manual and surface-level. 66% admit to using generic, off-the-shelf AI, while only 16% are using AI connected to their own data

The research also identifies a small group of organizations that have moved beyond AI experimentation toward operational maturity. These advanced teams share several key characteristics: they unify data into centralized intelligence layers, connect AI-generated insights directly to operational workflows, and orchestrate execution across platforms without relying on manual handoffs. One such team is NinjaCat customer Seer Interactive, which integrated a mature AI agent into an already proven manual process, resulting in a 30x reduction in time-to-insights.

"Now in marketing, timing is the asset. A great insight that shows up three weeks late isn't an insight. It's a recap," said Alisa Scharf, VP of AI and Innovation at Seer Interactive. "Unified data and AI workflows change the equation; they compress the time between 'what's happening' and 'what do we do about it."

As AI capabilities continue to evolve, the report suggests that competitive advantage will increasingly belong to organizations that can operationalize AI across the full marketing cycle rather than simply deploying isolated tools. To download and view the full report, please visit: https://www.ninjacat.io/ai-marketing-maturity-2026

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading Enterprise Data & AI Platform for Marketing, transforming how brands, agencies, and media companies harness data and AI to drive marketing performance. Through our enterprise-grade data cloud, marketers can unify fragmented data and eliminate data silos, enabling AI-powered insights, automation, and decision-making at scale. Trusted by top marketing teams, NinjaCat powers over 150,000 automated reports monthly, monitoring $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io

Media Contact

Ethan Schug, NinjaCat, 1 609-279-0050 118, [email protected], ninjacat.io

SOURCE NinjaCat