NinjaCat Unveils Data Cloud and AI Copilot Revolutionizing Marketing Analytics for High-Scale Agencies

NinjaCat's Data Cloud is designed to streamline the entire marketing data lifecycle, from ingestion to delivery. As an end-to-end solution, it centralizes all marketing analytics data into a fully managed enterprise data warehouse, ensuring seamless integration and accessibility.

Key Features of Data Cloud:

Store Data Permanently: Securely retain trillions of rows of data, scalable to meet growing business needs.

Explore Data Seamlessly: Utilize AI-powered Copilot for advanced data exploration and insights.

Ship Data Efficiently: Employ enterprise ETL to deliver data to external BI tools or storage destinations.

"Data Cloud is engineered to be the cornerstone of marketing analytics, offering unmatched observability and control over your data," said Paul Deraval, CEO, NinjaCat. "It not only centralizes all marketing data for streamlined access and analysis but also frees up significant time and resources. This allows teams to focus on creating innovative solutions and deriving actionable insights, ultimately driving greater value for their clients."

AI Copilot: Your AI-Enabled Marketing Analyst

AI Copilot, integrated within Data Cloud, enhances productivity by automating complex data tasks and delivering actionable insights in real-time. This AI-driven assistant simplifies data management, enabling marketers to focus on strategy rather than data manipulation.

Key Features of AI Copilot:

Data Cleansing: Automatically eliminate noisy data for precise analysis.

Taxonomy Repairs: Resolve classification issues seamlessly.

Real-Time Insights: Instantly access insights to inform campaign performance and strategy adjustments.

Natural Language Processing (NLP): Interact with your data using everyday language, making advanced analytics accessible to all team members.

Scalable Solutions: Seamlessly scale across multiple clients and hundreds of accounts, delivering AI-driven precision and speed to handle the complexities of enterprise-level marketing analytics.

"AI Copilot is a game-changer for marketing teams," said Deraval. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are transforming how marketers interact with their data, making sophisticated analysis and reporting more intuitive and efficient than ever before. Our goal is to empower marketers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions swiftly and effectively."

Get Started with NinjaCat's Data Cloud and AI Copilot

NinjaCat invites all interested parties to sign up for a personalized demo to experience firsthand the transformative capabilities of the Data Cloud AI Copilot. Sign up now on the NinjaCat.io website.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the AI-enabled data and analytics platform made for marketing. By integrating multi-channel data into a single platform, NinjaCat revolutionizes the way marketing performance is managed and analyzed for agencies, media companies and brands.

NinjaCat Data Cloud centralizes marketing data in a fully managed enterprise data warehouse, automates the normalization of diverse digital platform data, and simplifies data sharing to BI tools and custom applications. Enterprise marketing organizations use NinjaCat to build and automate beautiful reports and dashboards at scale. By eliminating manual data wrangling and accelerating time to insight, NinjaCat's reporting, campaign monitoring and budget automation solutions empower teams to communicate quickly and insightfully to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

With a unique data model, the platform automates more than 150,000 reports monthly and monitors $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

