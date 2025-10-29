Nintara Baby Arrives in the U.S.- Where Everyday Essentials Meet Extraordinary Care

"At Nintara Baby, we're passionate about reimagining everyday essentials to make them more functional, beautiful, and delightful," said Devanshi Kejriwal, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. Post this

Parenthood is a journey like no other—and Nintara Baby believes it should be filled with comfort, confidence, and joy. Products are crafted from 100% organic cotton, offering a luxuriously soft, safe, and durable experience for babies and peace of mind for parents.

"At Nintara Baby, we're passionate about reimagining everyday essentials to make them more functional, beautiful, and delightful," said Devanshi Kejriwal, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "We design each product with both babies and caregivers in mind—so that simple acts of care feel effortless, thoughtful, and full of love."

With its focus on quality, affordability, and global design sensibility, Nintara Baby aims to become the go-to brand for families who want the best for their little ones without compromise.

The Nintara Baby launch includes the following products:

Muslin Baby Swaddle Wraps

100% Organic Cotton

Two-Layer Design

Gentle on the Skin

Available in two sizes - large (39" x 39") and extra-large (47" x 47").

Available in multiple sets: Large Set of 2 - $17.99, Large Set of 3 - $23.99, X-Large Set of 2 - $20.99, X-Large Set of 3 - $27.99, and X-Large Set of 4 - $32.99

Baby Sleep Sacks

Bottom-up zipper designed for easy diaper changes

Hip-friendly design.

Available in two TOGs (Thermal Overall Grade) - 0.5 TOG for $24.99-$26.99 and 1.5 TOG for $34.99-$35.99

Wake Me Not Swaddle

Innovative design with secure straps to gently keep baby's arms in place

Snug fit creates a cozy, womb-like feel while supporting healthy hip movement

Bottom-up zipper for hassle-free diaper changes

Available for $19.99 for 1 swaddle and $34.99 for a set of 2

Muslin Baby Hooded Towels

Hands-free design for safe and easy transitions out of the bathtub.

Highly Absorbent

Available for $17.99 for 1 towel and $29.99 for a set of 2

Muslin Baby Burp Cloths

Six-layered 100% organic cotton

Additional anti-seep layer

Designed for sensitive skin

Available for $22.99 for a Set of 5 and $25.99 for a Set of 6

Muslin Baby Bandana Bibs

6-layered 100% organic cotton

Additional anti-seep layer

Includes a travel friendly bag

Available for $29.99 for a set of 6

To learn more or shop the collection, visit Amazon.com/NintaraBaby and nintarababy.com

About Nintara Baby

Nintara Baby is a company that creates beautiful and practical baby products that make everyday moments easier, so that new parents can enjoy the joyful chaos of parenthood with confidence and ease. Nintara's inaugural line of products includes organic cotton swaddles, burb cloths, bandana bibs, hands-free towels, sleep-sacks, and more. Crafted in India, the products are made from the highest-quality materials such as the softest locally grown cotton for our swaddles and towels.

Founded in 2016 Skillmatics has been dedicated to creating best-in-class learning activities, games, and arts & crafts for children ages 3-12. Their award-winning products are enjoyed by over 20 million families worldwide. Using what they've learned about what makes a great product - it's all about solving problems no matter how small and putting our customers front and center. With that ethos, Nintara Baby was founded to bring that innovation to the newborn stage.

For more information, please visit Nintara Baby on Amazon, Instagram, and at nintarababy.com.

