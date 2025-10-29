Nintara Baby Arrives in the U.S.- Where Everyday Essentials Meet Extraordinary Care

From the team behind Skillmatics, the beloved global learning brand, comes an innovative new line for babies and new parents.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The creators of Skillmatics, known worldwide for spreading the joy of learning through play, today announced the U.S. launch of Nintara Baby, a thoughtfully designed line of beautiful, high-quality, and affordable baby essentials.
Now available on Amazon, Nintara Baby's debut collection includes organic cotton hands-free hooded bath towels, bandana bibs, sleep sacks, burp cloths, and swaddles -with additional must-have items rolling out in the coming months.
Parenthood is a journey like no other—and Nintara Baby believes it should be filled with comfort, confidence, and joy. Products are crafted from 100% organic cotton, offering a luxuriously soft, safe, and durable experience for babies and peace of mind for parents.
"At Nintara Baby, we're passionate about reimagining everyday essentials to make them more functional, beautiful, and delightful," said Devanshi Kejriwal, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "We design each product with both babies and caregivers in mind—so that simple acts of care feel effortless, thoughtful, and full of love."
With its focus on quality, affordability, and global design sensibility, Nintara Baby aims to become the go-to brand for families who want the best for their little ones without compromise.
The Nintara Baby launch includes the following products:
- 100% Organic Cotton
- Two-Layer Design
- Gentle on the Skin
- Available in two sizes - large (39" x 39") and extra-large (47" x 47").
- Available in multiple sets: Large Set of 2 - $17.99, Large Set of 3 - $23.99, X-Large Set of 2 - $20.99, X-Large Set of 3 - $27.99, and X-Large Set of 4 - $32.99
- Bottom-up zipper designed for easy diaper changes
- Hip-friendly design.
- Available in two TOGs (Thermal Overall Grade) - 0.5 TOG for $24.99-$26.99 and 1.5 TOG for $34.99-$35.99
Innovative design with secure straps to gently keep baby's arms in place
- Snug fit creates a cozy, womb-like feel while supporting healthy hip movement
- Bottom-up zipper for hassle-free diaper changes
- Available for $19.99 for 1 swaddle and $34.99 for a set of 2
- Hands-free design for safe and easy transitions out of the bathtub.
- Highly Absorbent
- Available for $17.99 for 1 towel and $29.99 for a set of 2
- Six-layered 100% organic cotton
- Additional anti-seep layer
- Designed for sensitive skin
- Available for $22.99 for a Set of 5 and $25.99 for a Set of 6
- 6-layered 100% organic cotton
- Additional anti-seep layer
- Includes a travel friendly bag
- Available for $29.99 for a set of 6
To learn more or shop the collection, visit Amazon.com/NintaraBaby and nintarababy.com
About Nintara Baby
Nintara Baby is a company that creates beautiful and practical baby products that make everyday moments easier, so that new parents can enjoy the joyful chaos of parenthood with confidence and ease. Nintara's inaugural line of products includes organic cotton swaddles, burb cloths, bandana bibs, hands-free towels, sleep-sacks, and more. Crafted in India, the products are made from the highest-quality materials such as the softest locally grown cotton for our swaddles and towels.
Founded in 2016 Skillmatics has been dedicated to creating best-in-class learning activities, games, and arts & crafts for children ages 3-12. Their award-winning products are enjoyed by over 20 million families worldwide. Using what they've learned about what makes a great product - it's all about solving problems no matter how small and putting our customers front and center. With that ethos, Nintara Baby was founded to bring that innovation to the newborn stage.
For more information, please visit Nintara Baby on Amazon, Instagram, and at nintarababy.com.
Media Contact
Bill Horn, Nintara Baby, 1 3107391023, [email protected], https://nintarababy.com
SOURCE Nintara Baby
