NIP Group Addresses Utility Contractors' Insurance and Safety Concerns with UtilityPro's Nationwide Workers' Compensation Expansion

"Utility contractors face an array of challenges on a daily basis," says Michael Finati, Program Manager at NIP Group. "Through UtilityPro's all-encompassing insurance solution, our goal is clear: to arm them with the insurance and safety resources they need for success."

Starting 9/1/23, we are accepting monoline workers' compensation submissions. Michael urges, "Insurance brokers focusing on utility contractors, this is a new opportunity to provide your clients with a custom-made program designed to fit their unique needs."

For further information and inquiries, please contact Mike McCart, Business Development, by phone: (848) 291-1705, or by email at: [email protected]. To submit new business and receive a competitive quote quickly, please visit our self-service submissions page.

About NIP Group:

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

