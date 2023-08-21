NIP Group Addresses Utility Contractors' Insurance and Safety Concerns with UtilityPro's Nationwide Workers' Compensation Expansion

Recognizing the critical role of workers' compensation in the cost structure and strategy of utility contractors, NIP Group is excited to announce the nationwide expansion of its UtilityPro™ insurance program in partnership with one of the nation's top three (3) largest workers' compensation insurers. Rooted in two decades of specialized underwriting expertise in high-risk workers' compensation underwriting, this newly enhanced program is crafted for employers across the spectrum in the utility construction sector, covering power, water, sewer, gas, and communication line construction and maintenance companies of all sizes.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the critical role of workers' compensation in the cost structure and strategy of utility contractors, NIP Group is excited to announce the nationwide expansion of its UtilityPro™ insurance program in partnership with one of the nation's top three (3) largest workers' compensation insurers. Rooted in two decades of specialized underwriting expertise in high-risk workers' compensation underwriting, this newly enhanced program is crafted for employers across the spectrum in the utility construction sector, covering power, water, sewer, gas, and communication line construction and maintenance companies of all sizes.
UtilityPro transcends the boundaries of traditional insurance. By delivering cutting-edge safety services, it is focused on the safety and efficiency of workers and improving utility contractors track record and lowering their experience modification. With a seasoned claims team, accompanied by skilled nurses and an extensive medical provider network, we're prepared to tackle the types of injuries expected in the high-risk environments of utility work. Moreover, utility contractors are offered flexible premium payment options, like the "pay as you owe" model, supported by a specialized premium audit team that understands the industry and delivers predictability.
"Utility contractors face an array of challenges on a daily basis," says Michael Finati, Program Manager at NIP Group. "Through UtilityPro's all-encompassing insurance solution, our goal is clear: to arm them with the insurance and safety resources they need for success."
Starting 9/1/23, we are accepting monoline workers' compensation submissions. Michael urges, "Insurance brokers focusing on utility contractors, this is a new opportunity to provide your clients with a custom-made program designed to fit their unique needs."
For further information and inquiries, please contact Mike McCart, Business Development, by phone: (848) 291-1705, or by email at: [email protected]. To submit new business and receive a competitive quote quickly, please visit our self-service submissions page.
About NIP Group:
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.
