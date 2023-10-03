NIP Group Announces Appointment of Erik Lindemann as SVP and General Counsel

CEO Richard Augustyn stated, "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Erik to the NIP Group. He's a business savvy insurance lawyer who will undoubtedly be a key player in advancing NIP Group's ambitious growth plans. We look forward to achieving new milestones with him on our team." Tweet this

We invite you to join us in welcoming Erik to the NIP Group, confident that his future contributions will be invaluable in sustaining and enhancing NIP Group's continued success and development.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

Media Contact

Colin Rice, NIP Group, 8666445361, [email protected], www.nipgroup.com

