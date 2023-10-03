NIP Group Announces Appointment of Erik Lindemann as SVP and General Counsel

NIP Group, a leader in the Managing General Agency (MGA) sector, proudly announces the strategic appointment of Erik Lindemann to the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a leader in the Managing General Agency (MGA) sector, proudly announces the strategic appointment of Erik Lindemann to the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel.
Erik brings a wealth of legal expertise and a strong background in the P&C insurance industry to our team. He has over 20 years of experience providing legal advice to insurers both as outside counsel and, for the last 10 years, as in-house counsel to two prominent insurers. His educational credentials include a Juris Doctor cum laude from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University, further supported by bar admissions in New York and New Jersey.
CEO Richard Augustyn stated, "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Erik to the NIP Group. He's a business savvy insurance lawyer who will undoubtedly be a key player in advancing NIP Group's ambitious growth plans. We look forward to achieving new milestones with him on our team."
We invite you to join us in welcoming Erik to the NIP Group, confident that his future contributions will be invaluable in sustaining and enhancing NIP Group's continued success and development.
About NIP Group
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.
