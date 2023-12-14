NIP Group Announces Appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer

NIP Group, a leader in the specialty insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a leader in the specialty insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Ro's impressive career spans nearly two decades in the specialty insurance industry. She is known for her exceptional technical skills and keen business insight. Her extensive experience with national specialty insurers and in-depth knowledge of commercial insurance programs uniquely positions her to propel NIP Group forward.