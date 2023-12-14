NIP Group Announces Appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer

NIP Group, a leader in the specialty insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a leader in the specialty insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roseanne (Ro) Laudisio as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
Ro's impressive career spans nearly two decades in the specialty insurance industry. She is known for her exceptional technical skills and keen business insight. Her extensive experience with national specialty insurers and in-depth knowledge of commercial insurance programs uniquely positions her to propel NIP Group forward.
Richard Augustyn, Founder and CEO of NIP Group, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are excited to have Ro join our growing and talented leadership team. Her remarkable journey and technical expertise will be invaluable assets to NIP Group. We're confident that Ro's leadership will ignite innovative underwriting strategies and profitable growth, strengthening our leadership position in specialty insurance underwriting."
A proud New Yorker, Ro holds a BA in Mathematics from The State University of New York and an MBA from Hofstra University. Known for her dynamic and collaborative leadership approach, Ro is not only a respected figure within the insurance industry but also a sought-after voice, having recently spoken at the InsurTech NY 2023 Spring Conference.
About NIP Group
For over 30 years, NIP Group has led the way in the specialty MGA market, offering innovative insurance programs and risk services across 25 industries. Partnering with over 5,500 brokers, we empower clients to manage their insurance and cost of risk effectively, secure tailored coverage, and foster safer work environments. Discover our broad range of programs at NIPGroup.com.
