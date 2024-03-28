NIP Group Expands Financial Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Pressley, SVP of Corporate Finance

Richard Augustyn, Founder and CEO of NIP Group, shared his excitement: "Jennifer's extensive experience and strategic insight in finance and risk management make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team." Post this

Richard Augustyn, Founder and CEO of NIP Group, shared his excitement: "Jennifer's extensive experience and strategic insight in finance and risk management make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and profound expertise she brings, which will be pivotal in driving our company's future success."

Jennifer, a Ball State University alumna with a BS in Accounting, is recognized for her industry contributions, notably serving as Chair of the Board for the Indiana Property and Casualty Guaranty Association. Her appointment reflects NIP Group's commitment to excellence and leadership in the specialty insurance industry.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is the leading specialty insurance provider, offering comprehensive package solutions and monoline insurance products for 25+ industries and 50+ classes. For more than 35 years, we've proudly partnered with best-in-class, A+ XV rated carriers and a trusted, national network of insurance brokers, working together to protect safety-focused organizations from coast to coast. Learn more at NIPGroup.com.

Media Contact

Colin Rice, NIP Group, 8666445361, [email protected], www.nipgroup.com

SOURCE NIP Group