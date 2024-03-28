NIP Group Expands Financial Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Pressley, SVP of Corporate Finance

NIP Group, a leading specialty insurance provider, is delighted to announce Jennifer Pressley as its new Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Jennifer will spearhead the company's financial and accounting strategies, joining the executive leadership team to foster growth and innovation.
With an exceptional background that includes roles in public accounting at Big 4 firms, regulatory positions, and senior financial leadership at insurers, Jennifer exemplifies a unique blend of expertise. Her qualifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) underscore her profound grasp of finance and insurance industries.
Richard Augustyn, Founder and CEO of NIP Group, shared his excitement: "Jennifer's extensive experience and strategic insight in finance and risk management make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and profound expertise she brings, which will be pivotal in driving our company's future success."
Jennifer, a Ball State University alumna with a BS in Accounting, is recognized for her industry contributions, notably serving as Chair of the Board for the Indiana Property and Casualty Guaranty Association. Her appointment reflects NIP Group's commitment to excellence and leadership in the specialty insurance industry.
About NIP Group
NIP Group is the leading specialty insurance provider, offering comprehensive package solutions and monoline insurance products for 25+ industries and 50+ classes. For more than 35 years, we've proudly partnered with best-in-class, A+ XV rated carriers and a trusted, national network of insurance brokers, working together to protect safety-focused organizations from coast to coast. Learn more at NIPGroup.com.
