NIP Group Introduces PoolPro™: Diving Deeper with a Tailored Insurance Program for Pool Builders and Service Contractors

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a leading specialty insurance program with over 30 years of experience, announces the launch of its latest industry-specific insurance program, PoolPro™. Designed to meet the specialized needs of established pool builders and service contractors, PoolPro offers a comprehensive and innovative approach to business insurance within the sector.

Leveraging years of experience insuring pool builders and service contractors, NIP Group's PoolPro provides comprehensive coverage tailored to seasoned pool operators. This program addresses the individual needs of:

Residential Construction: For operators with many years of industry experience, advanced safety measures, and a strong commitment to the highest industry standards. Residential and Commercial Service Contractors: Delivering solutions for maintenance, cleaning, and repair services for both residential and commercial clients, emphasizing safety, customer satisfaction, and stringent risk management.

PoolPro will initially serve companies in select states: California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. A key differentiator for PoolPro is the inclusion of Workers' Compensation, complemented by competitive EPLI and Cyber Security insurance offerings along with flexible monthly payment plans.

The PoolPro package encompasses General Liability, Errors & Omissions, Auto, Workers' Compensation, Umbrella / Excess, Property, Inland Marine, Equipment Breakdown, EPLI, and Cyber Security insurance.

We encourage insurance brokers and pool operators to explore how PoolPro can enhance the safety and growth prospects of the pool industry. For additional details on the PoolPro program, kindly visit NIPGroup.com/PoolPro or reach out to PoolPro Program Manager, Michael Finati, at [email protected].

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for more than 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

Media Contact

Colin Rice, NIP Group, 8666445361, [email protected], www.nipgroup.com

SOURCE NIP Group