NIP Group Introduces the Edge Series: Specialized Monoline Insurance Products for the Construction and Agricultural Industries

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a premier insurance and risk intermediary, is proud to unveil the Edge Series, a suite of monoline insurance products purposefully crafted for over 50 classes within the construction and agricultural industries.
As brokers grapple with the current demanding insurance market, NIP Group stands at the forefront, offering tailored solutions ranging from monoline Commercial Auto to Specialty Property Insurance, serving accounts of all sizes — from Trade Contractors to large Greenhouse Growers.
Understanding the evolving challenges and the diverse needs of the construction and agricultural industries, the Edge Series is backed by A+ XV rated carriers and offers coverage on both Admitted and Non-Admitted basis. With our in-house underwriting authority and industry expertise, brokers can anticipate rapid and streamlined service.
Highlighting the Edge Series Monoline Offerings:
- FleetEdge™: Monoline Commercial Auto Insurance serving 50+ classes in the construction and agricultural sectors, from Service, Trade, and Utility Contractors to Greenhouse Growers, and accommodating fleets ranging from 5 to 500 vehicles of all types.
- LiabilityEdge™: Monoline General Liability Insurance solutions offered nationwide in partnership with A+ XV rated carriers. Our adaptable solutions include Wildfire Liability Protection for Utility Contractors up to $25 million in limits.
- PropertyEdge™: Our Specialty Property Insurance meets the requirements of businesses, both small and large, with TIVs of $100 million or more.
- UmbrellaEdge™: Tailored, specialized Umbrella and Excess Liability Insurance with limits up to $5 million and higher, suited for various classes within the construction and agricultural sectors.
- WorkCompEdge™: Pioneering in high-hazard Workers' Compensation Insurance for industries like Tree Services and Utility Contractors, our solutions offer specialized safety training and claims management.
- EquipmentEdge™: Catering to 40+ construction classes, our Contractors' Equipment Insurance solutions are available monoline or in conjunction with PropertyEdge™.
"Our Edge Series is a testament to our commitment to provide customized insurance solutions in construction and agricultural industries," stated Tom Doherty, SVP at NIP Group. "Each product in the series has been carefully designed and catered to the distinct needs of each industry. Our brokers can confidently turn to us to quickly and efficiently round out their next construction or agricultural account placement."
