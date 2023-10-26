NIP Group Introduces the Edge Series: Specialized Monoline Insurance Products for the Construction and Agricultural Industries

NIP Group, a premier insurance and risk intermediary, is proud to unveil the Edge Series, a suite of monoline insurance products purposefully crafted for over 50 classes within the construction and agricultural industries.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a premier insurance and risk intermediary, is proud to unveil the Edge Series, a suite of monoline insurance products purposefully crafted for over 50 classes within the construction and agricultural industries.

As brokers grapple with the current demanding insurance market, NIP Group stands at the forefront, offering tailored solutions ranging from monoline Commercial Auto to Specialty Property Insurance, serving accounts of all sizes — from Trade Contractors to large Greenhouse Growers.