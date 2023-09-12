NIP Group's TreePro Insurance Increases Excess Capacity to $25 Million, Adds Essential Wildfire Liability Protection for Utility Arborists

Tim Greifenkamp, TreePro Program Manager at NIP Group, highlighted, "The expansion in excess capacity to $25 million, inclusion of wildfire liability protection, and our integrated approach to underwriting are a testament to our commitment to providing the tree service industry's best protection." Tweet this

Tim Greifenkamp, TreePro Program Manager at NIP Group, highlighted, "The emerging risks utility arborists face today demand specialized solutions. The expansion in excess capacity to $25 million, inclusion of wildfire liability protection, and our integrated approach to underwriting are a testament to our commitment to providing the tree service industry's best protection."

NIP Group's partnership with three top-tier global insurers is central to this program innovation. Coupled with an in-depth understanding of the tree service industry nuances, this elevates TreePro's standing as the go-to insurance solution for insurance brokers of utility arborists and all tree services.

Thomas Doherty, SVP of Specialty Programs at NIP Group, added, "Our ambition has always been to provide unmatched protection for tree service companies and to be easy to do business with for insurance brokers. This TreePro program enhancement, tailored specifically for the high-hazard utility arborist market segment, underscores our capability to develop highly innovative solutions for emerging risks with world-class underwriting capacity providers."

For more information about the expanded TreePro program and NIP Group's insurance solutions for the Tree Service and Utility Line Clearance industry, please visit our TreePro webpage or contact our TreePro Program Manager, Tim Greifenkamp, CPCU, at [email protected]. To submit new business and receive a competitive quote quickly, please visit our self-service submissions page.

About NIP Group:

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

Media Contact

Colin Rice, NIP Group, 8666445361, [email protected], www.nipgroup.com

SOURCE NIP Group