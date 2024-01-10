Nipomo dentist answers 'Is teeth-whitening right for me?'

The reasons people hesitate to get their teeth whitened include concerns about how long it takes and wondering if the process is safe. Post this

Porcelain veneers, crowns and bridges are also used for brightening a smile. Veneers are an option for teeth that are too heavily discolored. Crowns or bridges are an option when teeth are too thin to support the veneer.

In-office whitening procedures can take 60 to 90 minutes.

Before starting the dentist records the current shade of your teeth and then polishes them with a pumice to remove surface plaque.

Gauze is used to keep your teeth dry, and cheeks, lips and tongue may be retracted to keep them away from the whitening solution. Gums are protected with a gumline barrier.

The teeth are coated with a safe bleaching solution consisting of either hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. A curing light or laser might also be used.

The solution remains on for 30 to 60 minutes then rinsed off once the desired shade is reached.

"Unless your dentist sends you home with the professional whitening trays," says the Nipomo dentist, "additional visits may be scheduled until the desired shade is reached."

Most patients are satisfied with one treatment. If teeth are deeply stained from smoking or some prescription medications, more than one treatment might be necessary.

Professional at-home kits are available from the dentist and many patients choose this option for additional whitening treatments.

Teeth-whitening procedures are safe for kids, but first, consult with your dentist. There are many reasons for children's teeth to seem discolored. Sometimes the discoloration is natural such as new permanent teeth being a different shade than baby teeth. Diet can also influence the brightness of children's teeth just as it does for adults.

The dentist may recommend home remedies instead of professional whitening, such as brushing with baking soda or eating more fruits and vegetables.

There are several OTC treatments available such as:

Brushing with whitening toothpaste.

Bleaching strips.

Bleaching pens.

Bleaching foam.

Whitening kits.

The OTC treatments might deliver satisfactory results for those with minor discoloration, but the bleaching formulas are not as strong, and this means that some people may not get the desired results.

Even though the bleaching solutions in strips, pens, foam and kits are milder than a dentist uses, there is the possibility of oral irritation from overuse if the directions are not followed. The inside of the mouth, gums, tongue and inner cheeks are sensitive and can be easily irritated, which can lead to infection or other issues.

Whitening toothpaste is formulated for frequent use but it's still important to follow the directions on the package.

"The best person to answer your questions about OTC treatments is your dentist," says the Nipomo dentist, "is your dentist.

