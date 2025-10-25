Nipomo dentist answers the question, 'Is cosmetic dentistry vanity or healthcare?'

People are more inclined to follow good oral health habits when they feel good about their smile. Post this

"Let's take a look at some of the dental procedures that many consider cosmetic," said the Nipomo dentist. "We'll see how these procedures are important not only for aesthetics, but for improved oral health." The top procedures that straddle the boundary between cosmetic and dental health care include:

Alignment procedures are not limited to braces for youth. Gaps between teeth, adult teeth that have grown in crooked or crowded, are all conditions that can contribute to cavities, gum disease, biting the inside of the mouth, bacterial infections, and more. Additionally, misaligned teeth can mean that food isn't chewed properly, leading to digestive issues or insufficient nutrition and associated health problems. Crooked and crowded teeth contribute to TMJ ( temporomandibular joint) problems, loss of bone, and other issues.

Dental implant is the procedure for replacing a lost tooth or teeth, with an artificial tooth and a titanium device that is surgically inserted into the jawbone. Missing teeth are more than a cosmetic issue. Missing teeth contribute to bone loss, gum disease, chewing problems, and jaw misalignment that can radiate to the neck, shoulders, and cause other physical problems.

Bonding and veneers, most commonly applied to front teeth, are important for preserving teeth with minor chips and cracks. During normal biting and chewing, the jaw exerts between 57 to 200 pounds of pressure on teeth. The front teeth take less pressure (57 pounds for women to 83 pounds for men); nonetheless, that's a lot of pressure to apply daily to a cracked or chipped tooth. The risk of a damaged tooth breaking is quite high. Cracks and chips also leave teeth vulnerable to decay.

Teeth whitening plays an important role in self-confidence and also has a role in dental health. Our personal habits, such as smoking, enjoying coffee, tea, and red wine, certainly contribute to yellowing and stained teeth. While these life choices can be considered optional, some circumstances stain teeth that are not. Some medications contribute to stained teeth. As we age, our enamel thins, leaving our teeth open to staining. Acidic foods, such as citrus fruits and tomato-based sauces, that are good dietary choices, can also stain teeth. High levels of certain minerals or additives in drinking water can stain teeth.

Using dentistry to correct problems with teeth that appear unsightly due to stains, yellowing, gaps, or being chipped, or crooked, is not always a matter of an individual just wanting a brighter smile. "Not attending to these, and other, dental circumstances I just discussed, can compromise dental health and overall health," said the Nipomo dentist.

Ng adds that when we think about it, even teeth whitening that gives people brighter smiles and makes them feel better about themselves is health care. The better one's self-image, the happier they are. "Being happy means we can all enjoy our families, friends, hobbies, and jobs much better," said Ng.

Douglas Ng has been practicing family dentistry since 2008. Nipomo Family Dentistry offers the most up-to-date services available in dentistry. Ng and his staff take pride in keeping up with the latest technologies and training to ensure a smooth and pain-free dental care experience.

Nipomo Family Dentistry

95 N Thompson Ave., Suite #3

Nipomo, CA 93444

(805) 929-1888

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Nipomo dentist