Nirvana Labs Sees Revenue Grow 650% This Year, Raises Another $4M to Meet Demand in Web3 for Bare Metal Cloud

Nirvana's revenue growth driven by web3 companies exploring bare metal alternatives to general purpose clouds for blockchain workloads.
NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirvana Labs has developed the Bare Metal Cloud Infrastructure needed to reduce the single largest operational cost for blockchain companies. Inquisitive companies are rapidly adopting bare metal for blockchain workloads over AWS and Google.
- As cloud costs spiral higher, Web3 firms are migrating to the next generation of bare metal solutions, a gap in the market that Nirvana Labs is filling with its flagship product, Nirvana Cloud. Conventional cloud services like AWS and GCP are not tailored for the unique demands of web3 applications.
Nirvana Labs, the emerging bare metal cloud infrastructure of choice for web3 businesses has secured $4 million in a seed round to help significantly reduce the top operational expenditure for web3 firms: cloud costs.
AWS and GCP are ripe for the picking, as the company's revenue has increased 650% this year, according to Dan Burke, Nirvana Labs' CEO.
Building the Future of Web3 Cloud:
Crafted by crypto natives and cloud experts and available in 14 cloud locations globally, the company is using the fresh infusion of capital to expand its global footprint of bare-metal connectivity and deepen its product offerings:
- A fully managed Kubernetes service designed to streamline web3 application deployment and management on Nirvana Cloud.
Nirvana Labs Founder Devin Bandara states: "At Nirvana Labs, we understand the unique challenges faced by companies building on-chain applications within the limitations of general purpose cloud. This funding will allow us to enhance our specialized cloud services, providing a web3-specific alternative to conventional cloud providers. Our goal is to deliver unparalleled cloud performance and cost savings for our customers, as the new generation of alternative clouds emerge for the web3 space."
Joe Bruzzesi, General Partner at RW3 Ventures, adds: "Nirvana Labs has identified a critical gap in the market by focusing on purpose-built cloud infrastructure for blockchain applications. Our investment underscores our belief in their vision and the importance of building robust, high-quality infrastructure that will drive the next generation of blockchain applications and services."
If interested in exploring Nirvana Cloud, please contact sales(at)nirvanalabs(dot)ai and visit https://docs.nirvanalabs.io/docs/introduction-to-nirvana-cloud
About Nirvana Labs
Nirvana Labs is the first full-stack cloud platform crafted by crypto natives and cloud experts to meet the unique demands of web3 companies. Nirvana's offerings include a powerful bare metal cloud computing platform, highly reliable load-balanced RPC nodes, and enterprise-grade dedicated nodes. By combining bare metal infrastructure with a web3 centric operating system across 14 data centers globally, Nirvana devours the intensive, dynamic workloads of blockchains while reducing cloud bills by as much as 85% compared to traditional providers.
