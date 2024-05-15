Nisha Pujji Joins Republic Business Credit as Operations Analyst in Los Angeles Office

Nisha's versatile background will add a fresh perspective to our growing Los Angeles-based team. Post this

As an operations analyst, Pujji will ensure that Republic's day-to-day operations are in accordance with credit policy and other established processes. She will support the traditional factoring, asset-based lending and accounting teams across the U.S.

"Part of our firm's investment strategy is to invest in our people, and the growth in our West Coast office is a reflection of that," said Republic Chief Operating Officer Matthew Begley. "Our goal is to continue to add great people who reflect our culture of vibrancy, diversity and talent. We're excited to welcome Nisha to the team."

Pujji graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a bachelor's degree in political science and a focus on public law. She clerked for a law firm in Chatsworth doing research, writing and administrative duties for probate cases.

Crunelle said Pujji will be a great fit for Republic: "Nisha's versatile background will add a fresh perspective to our growing Los Angeles-based team. She will help coordinate audits and inventory appraisals and work with our accounting group to ensure smooth communication between us and our clients."

