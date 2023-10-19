Nishat Mehta Joins Sports Innovation Lab's Board of Directors

Business intelligence veteran joins leader in fan intelligence

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab today announced that Nishat Mehta has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mehta was most recently President of Global Products & Solutions for Circana, a consumer behavior analytics and advisory company formed from the merger of IRI and The NPD Group. In that role, Mehta led an integrated global team with responsibility for all of Circana's products and commercial responsibility for many of Circana's solutions, including Media, Retail, E-commerce, Analytics, and Growth Consulting.

"Nishat Mehta is a powerful addition to our Board of Directors," said Josh Walker, Sports Innovation Lab Co-founder and CEO. "His proficiency in data analysis and cloud-based targeted marketing aligns perfectly with our business objective to create the most powerful fan intelligence tool in the sports, media, and entertainment industry."

Mehta was President of Media for IRI prior to its merger. He previously led the customer communications team at 84.51, where he helped The Kroger Co. and its CPG brand partners create personalized communications to build brand equity and strengthen customer loyalty. Prior to that, Mehta was responsible for developing strategic partnerships at dunnhumby, where he led the elevation of the Company's digital media measurement and targeting business and transformed the way CPG brands bought, sold, and measured their media.

Mehta previously spent 15 years at MicroStrategy, a provider of sophisticated enterprise software platforms for business intelligence, mobile intelligence, and social intelligence applications, helping companies leverage data and insights to make better decisions. As Vice President of Social Intelligence, Mehta drove the Company's foray into social analytics to help brands better understand consumer behavior on social networks.

Mehta holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics and a Master of Science in Computer Science, both from Harvard University.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is a fan intelligence and market research company that helps the world's leading sports organizations acquire the fan of the future - the Fluid Fan™ - and maximize their value. We collect and analyze observational data on what fans buy, watch, and how they behave, then provide analysis and strategic interpretation of that data to world-class clients such as the NFL, NHL, FIFA, Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Puma. Learn more at sportsilab.com.

Media Contact

Anthony Baldini, Sports Innovation Lab, 1 617-480-7089, [email protected], sportsilab.com

SOURCE Sports Innovation Lab