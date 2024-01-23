Nisos honored with Built In 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

"The Nisos teams have worked together to create a truly special company. With a remote workforce distributed across the US and Northern Ireland, our strong collaborative and inclusive culture sets us apart." –Ryan LaSalle, CEO, Nisos Post this

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In Founder and CEO. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Diverse, mission-driven people with shared work values establish the foundation for our company culture," shares Magen Gicinto, SVP of People Strategy and Culture. She continues, "We're proud of the benefits, total rewards programs, and collaboration systems we've built to make us a destination employer and enable us to give back to our communities. In fact, we are honored to be a top company that talent transitioning from the US government intelligence community seeks out as they move into the private sector."

About Nisos

Nisos is the Managed Intelligence Company®. Its services enable security, intelligence, and trust & safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. It fuses robust data collection with a deep understanding of the adversarial mindset delivering smarter defense and more effective response against advanced cyberattacks, disinformation and abuse of digital platforms. For more information, visit https://www.nisos.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. http://www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Media Contact

Seki Berg, MWW, 206-777-5510, [email protected], nisos.com

SOURCE Nisos