Nisos, The Managed Intelligence Company®, Appoints Bill Phelps to Board of Directors

"As an advisor, Bill has supported Nisos through several chapters of evolution and growth, since our founding." said Ryan LaSalle, Nisos CEO. "We're excited to formalize this strategic relationship by having him join our board."

"Given that pervasive digital threats touch everyone, Nisos plays a unique and important role in making the world safer," said Bill. "I'm proud to join the Nisos board to work with the leadership team to continue to shape and drive the company to deliver high impact digital threat mitigation services to more commercial and public sector clients."

About Nisos

Nisos is the Managed Intelligence Company. We are a trusted digital investigations partner, specializing in unmasking threats to protect people, organizations, and their digital ecosystems in the commercial and public sectors. Our open source intelligence services help security, intelligence, legal, and trust and safety teams make critical decisions, impose real world consequences, and increase adversary costs. For more information, visit: https://www.nisos.com.

Media Contact

Seki Berg, MikeWorldWide, 212-704-9727, [email protected], nisos.com

