Nisos, The Managed Intelligence Company®, Appoints Bill Phelps to Board of Directors

Board Advisor and Former Security Services Executive Joins the Nisos Team
ARLINGTON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nisos, The Managed Intelligence Company®, whose digital investigation services unmask threats to protect people and organizations, today announced the appointment of Bill Phelps to its board of directors. Bill's appointment reflects the company's continued investment in bringing its open source intelligence capabilities to market, underscored by Ryan LaSalle's recent appointment as CEO.
Bill is a mentor and advisor to CEOs, boards, and an active early stage cyber security and risk investor. Bill has spent his career in technology services including nearly 20 years leading global cyber and risk businesses for Accenture and Booz Allen Hamilton. He also serves on the board of Deepwatch, a managed security service provider.
"As an advisor, Bill has supported Nisos through several chapters of evolution and growth, since our founding." said Ryan LaSalle, Nisos CEO. "We're excited to formalize this strategic relationship by having him join our board."
"Given that pervasive digital threats touch everyone, Nisos plays a unique and important role in making the world safer," said Bill. "I'm proud to join the Nisos board to work with the leadership team to continue to shape and drive the company to deliver high impact digital threat mitigation services to more commercial and public sector clients."
About Nisos
Nisos is the Managed Intelligence Company. We are a trusted digital investigations partner, specializing in unmasking threats to protect people, organizations, and their digital ecosystems in the commercial and public sectors. Our open source intelligence services help security, intelligence, legal, and trust and safety teams make critical decisions, impose real world consequences, and increase adversary costs. For more information, visit: https://www.nisos.com.
Media Contact
Seki Berg, MikeWorldWide, 212-704-9727, [email protected], nisos.com
SOURCE Nisos
Share this article