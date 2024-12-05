NIST Announces End-of-Life for RSA encryption: QryptoCyber Delivers Only Affordable Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Audit Solution

"QryptoCyber provides companies with a complete cryptographic bill of materials and a prioritized roadmap of critical actions needed to transition," said Jeffrey Duran, Chief Operating Officer. Post this

"QryptoCyber provides companies with a complete cryptographic bill of materials and a prioritized roadmap of critical actions needed to transition," said Jeffrey Duran, Chief Operating Officer. "Knowing where you are exposed and what steps you need to take will help you and your leadership confidently plan an affordable and actionable transition."

QryptoCyber's integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) audit tool efficiently performs a thorough cryptographic discovery and inventory. It systematically evaluates your enterprise's digital footprint, providing a practical list of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to assist businesses in moving towards quantum-safe standards. Organizations gain advantages from transparent exposure and cost metrics, reliable data for informed decision-making, and comprehensive reports for effective action.

Full Cryptographic Inventory: Five Pillars of Discovery

QryptoCyber's comprehensive framework provides organizations with the tools to uncover their cryptographic footprint across five key areas:

1. External Network

2. Internal Network

3. IT Assets

4. Databases

5. Code.

Missing just one of these areas could lead to significant budget overruns and leave critical vulnerabilities in undiscovered systems.

Key New Product Features in QryptoCyber's Latest Release

Flexible Deployment Options: Choose between our agent or widely-used internal scanning agents for seamless integration.

Automated Cryptography Bill of Materials (CBOM): Gain continuous visibility into cryptographic assets for risk management and PQC readiness.

Quantitative Quantum Risk Analysis (QQR): Build a financial and data-driven Quantum Resilience Roadmap to prioritize vulnerabilities.

NIST Deadlines: Why Acting Now is Crucial

NIST set a clear timeline for phasing out legacy algorithms. By 2030, algorithms like RSA and ECDSA will be deprecated, with full disallowance by 2035. With some analysts predicting state actors may achieve quantum decryption capabilities as early as 2028, the risk of "harvest now, decrypt later" strategies becomes more immediate. Sensitive data requiring long-term protection is at heightened risk, underscoring the need for swift and strategic action.

About QryptoCyber

QryptoCyber delivers the only integrated, affordable Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) audit tool, empowering organizations to prepare for quantum risks with confidence and efficiency. We simplify cryptographic discovery and inventory, helping businesses identify vulnerabilities, map their cryptographic footprint, and transition to quantum-safe standards. Learn more at https://qryptocyber.com.

