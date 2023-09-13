Nitric Expands Multi-Language Cloud-Aware Framework with Support for Go and Kotlin

We're committed to offering the power to select the most suitable technologies for your projects. Tweet this

"Our philosophy is rooted in choice, and we're committed to offering the power to select the most suitable technologies for your projects. Our journey started with championing cloud portability, empowering developers to build applications once and run them natively across multiple cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure," said Jye Cusch, Nitric Co-Founder. "Multi-language support offers development teams the freedom to select the programming language that best fits their needs."

In addition to multi-language support, Nitric recently added support for third-party web frameworks – such as Express, Fastify, Nest.js and many more – to facilitate teams utilizing their existing projects, codebases and skills while gaining access to powerful cloud features. Web framework support makes it possible to enhance existing web projects, using Nitric to speed up cloud development, automate deployment and leverage the benefits of cloud services, such as buckets, pub/sub, queues and scheduled tasks.

Nitric was recently recognized in the 2023 Gartner® publication of Cool Vendors® in Cloud That Drive Business Disruption by Sid Nag, Arun Chandrasekaran, Kevin Ji, & Craig Lowery.

Nitric is a cloud-aware application framework that helps teams rapidly build cloud applications. The framework unites backend and infrastructure code and automates the process of provisioning and deploying infrastructure. Apps built with Nitric can be deployed to AWS, Azure or Google Cloud all from the same code base. For more information, visit https://nitric.io.

