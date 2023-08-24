Nitric Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud That Drives Business Disruption

"We believe inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors report is a validation of the real pain teams are feeling around infrastructure provisioning and our innovative approach to solving that challenge." Tweet this

Gartner subscribers can download the report via the Gartner website: Cool Vendors in Cloud That Drive Business Disruption.

"Nitric has completely transformed our developer productivity so that we can deliver business value quickly. Taking our lengthy deployment process to a fast, fully-automated pipeline has a real impact on the cost to our business and gives us a competitive edge in our speed to market. We're well positioned now to quickly release new features and go after big business opportunities, all while cutting our AWS hosting costs," said Malcolm Edgar, CTO at Drop Bio Health, a Nitric customer.

Nitric has recently added several enhancements to its rich feature set. The addition of support for third-party web frameworks – such as Express, Fastify, Nest.js and many more – makes it possible to use Nitric to speed up cloud development, automate deployment and leverage the benefits of cloud services such as buckets, pub/sub, queues and scheduled tasks with existing projects. This major enhancement enables developers to utilize their existing skills and web projects within the Nitric environment and infuse them with powerful cloud features.

Feedback and contribution from the Nitric community have also led to the inclusion of powerful features such as Websockets for real time communication.

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nitric:

Nitric is a cloud-aware application framework that helps teams rapidly build cloud applications. Take advantage of cloud benefits and features including serverless resources and cost optimization, immediately, without code refactor. Nitric unites backend and infrastructure code and automates the process of provisioning and deploying infrastructure. It lets you define your applications in terms of the resources they need, then write the code for APIs, event subscribers and scheduled jobs. The agility and portability of Nitric mean you can focus on your products, not your cloud provider.

Nitric containerizes your existing application and deploys it into a fully-managed container runtime with access to the right building blocks to help you continue your growth into the cloud with an ecosystem of powerful tools. Apps built with Nitric can be deployed to AWS, Azure or Google Cloud all from the same code base.

https://nitric.io

