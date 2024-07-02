Nitric Named in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Platform Engineering 2024

We're proud of the cutting-edge technology we've built to unlock developer productivity and impact businesses' bottom lines. Post this

As stated in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports for Platform Engineering and Site Reliability Engineering, Nitric was named as a Sample Vendor in the Infrastructure from Code category. According to Gartner, "Infrastructure from Code (IfC) is an infrastructure automation approach that infers infrastructure requirements from application code and provisions policy-based cloud infrastructure." IfC is a new category in the Gartner Hype Cycle reports that falls in the Innovation Trigger phase, which is defined as "a breakthrough, public demonstration, product launch or other event generates significant media and industry interest."

"We're proud of the innovative technology we've built to unlock developer productivity so teams can deliver value to market quickly," said Jye Cusch, Nitric Co-Founder. "We believe our inclusion in Gartner's Hype Cycle reports is a validation of the real pain teams are feeling around cloud infrastructure and this new approach to solving these challenges."

Gartner clients can read all Gartner Hype Cycle reports on gartner.com. Learn more and try Nitric at https://nitric.io.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, 2024, Manjunath Bhat, Bill Blosen, 19 June 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2024, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, et al.,

20 June 2024

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Cloud That Drive Business Disruption, Sid Nag, Arun

Chandrasekaran, et al., 11 August 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, HYPE CYCLE and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nitric

Nitric is a cloud-aware application framework that helps teams rapidly build cloud applications. The framework unites backend and infrastructure code and automates the process of provisioning and deploying infrastructure. Apps built with Nitric can be deployed to AWS, Azure or Google Cloud all from the same code base.

Media Contact

Elisse Lockhart, Nitric, 1 720-480-2003, [email protected], [email protected], https://nitric.io

SOURCE Nitric