Nitric Releases First Major Version of Framework for Highly Productive, Portable, Customizable Cloud Development

Based on these common struggles, Jye and Tim built the open source Nitric framework to solve the portability vs. productivity problem. Nitric enables teams to develop cloud apps fast, have fun building, and not outgrow their architecture.

"We started Nitric with a big focus on multi-cloud," said Jye Cusch, Nitric Co-Founder, "but our early users were mostly interested in Nitric because it removed decision fatigue. They could get started quickly without being hung up on whether their technology decisions were correct, since they'd be able to change them later without modifying their core code. Our work on that use case has led to helping our latest customers and users scale their feature development without having to scale their investment in DevOps."

Today's release of version 1.0.0 of the Nitric framework includes a number of enhancements that make it even faster to build for AWS, Google Cloud or Azure, and even easier to swap out individual services so that applications flex to business needs over time.

"Nitric has completely transformed our developer productivity so that we can deliver business value quickly. We never worry or struggle with infrastructure provisioning and deployment as a result of implementing Nitric," commented Malcolm Edgar, CTO at Drop Bio Health. "Version 1 provides additional customization, transparency and robustness that will aid our team in implementing architectural decisions based on business needs."

Nitric was recognized in the 2023 Gartner® publication of Cool Vendors® in Cloud That Drive Business Disruption by Sid Nag, Arun Chandrasekaran, Kevin Ji, & Craig Lowery.

Learn more and try Nitric at https://nitric.io.

About Nitric

Nitric is a cloud-aware application framework that helps teams rapidly build cloud applications. The framework unites backend and infrastructure code and automates the process of provisioning and deploying infrastructure. Apps built with Nitric can be deployed to AWS, Azure or Google Cloud all from the same code base.

Media Contact

Elisse Lockhart, Nitric, 1 720-480-2003, [email protected], https://nitric.io

