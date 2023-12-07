Nixon Peabody recognized by U.S. Bank for commitment to diversity in legal profession

Nixon Peabody LLP is proud to announce that the U.S. Bank Law Division has selected the firm as recipient of the 2023 "U.S. Bank Invested in Diversity" award, which recognizes Nixon Peabody's ongoing dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the legal profession.

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nixon Peabody LLP is proud to announce that the U.S. Bank Law Division has selected the firm as recipient of the 2023 "U.S. Bank Invested in Diversity" award, which recognizes Nixon Peabody's ongoing dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the legal profession.

U.S. Bank's commitment to DEI represents essential values that are integral to the company's culture, and its Law Division collaborates with outside counsel to advance DEI in the legal profession. The annual "U.S. Bank Invested in Diversity" honor is presented to a law firm that works closely with U.S. Bank and is making a meaningful difference for DEI. This year's award specifically recognizes the efforts of Nixon Peabody's Corporate Trust team, led by partners Robert Coughlin, Amelia Charamba, and Catherine Ng, as well as a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) team, led by partners John Marti and Emily McKinney, counsel Sumeet Sharma, and associate Nuryllen (Nury) Aguasvivas.

Earlier this year, U.S. Bank selected Nury as one of 14 associates from among several law firms to participate in the 2023 U.S. Bank Spotlight on Talent program. The year-long cohort experience focuses on growing early-career lawyers of varying backgrounds through professional and leadership development.

"U.S. Bank shares our firm's core value that developing leaders from diverse backgrounds strengthens our organizations, and also connects us more closely to the communities we serve," said Nixon Peabody CEO and Managing Partner Stephen D. Zubiago. "Through our firm's client work with U.S. Bank, our Corporate Trust and Community Development Finance practices continue to embrace opportunities to identify, advance, and empower junior attorneys and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds. On behalf of the teams, we are honored to receive this award."

U.S. Bank highlighted Nixon Peabody's investment in piloting the Mansfield Rule for Workflow, which functions like a mobile app, allowing lawyers assigning work to view all associates across the firm objectively while aiming to create teams that consist of at least 30% lawyers from underrepresented groups. Nixon Peabody has participated in multiple U.S. Bank initiatives, including Spotlight on Talent, Diversity Dividends Collective, usbWell, and the Equity and Racial Justice Council book club.

U.S. Bank Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jim Chosy shared, "We are proud to recognize Nixon Peabody for demonstrating authentic commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm and also the broader profession. The breadth and creativity of their program is impressive, and it's having a meaningful impact. We are pleased to work with a firm like Nixon that is, like us, dedicated to such important work in building diversity in the legal profession. We look forward to continued collaboration in this space."

Representative of the firm's ongoing commitment to build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive legal profession, Nixon Peabody has earned Mansfield Rule Certification Plus recognition from legal industry incubator Diversity Lab for six consecutive years. Nixon Peabody is also one of only four law firms to be a founding member of the Move the Needle (MTN) program, a collaborative effort to create positive change throughout the legal profession.

You can read more about Nixon Peabody's DEI initiatives here.

