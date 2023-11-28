Nixon Peabody selects partner Lindsay Maleson to lead Healthcare practice

"Lindsay's exceptional client service, thoughtful leadership, and selfless commitment to her colleagues' success make her a great fit for this role." - Christopher Keefe, leader of Nixon Peabody's Business & Finance department, which includes the firm's Healthcare practice. Post this

Based in Nixon Peabody's Long Island and New York City offices, Lindsay has spent her entire career at Nixon Peabody, joining the firm out of law school. She began her career as a litigator before discovering her passion for working with healthcare providers. She was selected to the partnership in 2011. Lindsay is a coveted mentor to junior attorneys, and she serves as national partner chair of Nixon Peabody's Women's Resource Group. In that role, she focuses on empowering women attorneys across the firm, fostering connections, and providing resources colleagues can use to achieve their personal and professional goals.

"I've been a part of this practice for a long time, and I'm honored to lead such a talented and dynamic group of healthcare attorneys and professional colleagues on both coasts and Chicago," said Lindsay. "I've learned a great deal working alongside my predecessor, Pete Egan, and I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to build on our successes."

Lindsay succeeds Nixon Peabody partner Pete Egan as practice group leader. Pete served in the role for nearly five years—a period during which COVID forced unprecedented transformations in our healthcare clients' operations. He will continue representing a wide array of healthcare providers and counseling clients on compliance, regulatory, and transactional issues.

"Lindsay's exceptional client service, thoughtful leadership, and selfless commitment to her colleagues' success make her a great fit for this role," said Christopher Keefe, leader of Nixon Peabody's Business & Finance department, which includes the firm's Healthcare practice. "Likewise, we are thankful for Pete's thoughtful, steady hand and team-oriented approach during his time as practice group leader. He is a dedicated leader and a tireless champion for his people's success."

Best Law Firms® recently ranked Nixon Peabody's Healthcare practice as Tier 1 in its national rankings, and Chambers USA ranked the firm's Healthcare practice as "Elite" nationally, with additional statewide recognition in California, Illinois, and New York. Nixon Peabody's Healthcare attorneys can equally service the transactional and litigation needs of clients, across jurisdictions.

Media Contact

Nicholas Braude, Nixon Peabody LLP, 1 617-838-0727, [email protected], https://www.nixonpeabody.com/

SOURCE Nixon Peabody LLP