NJ-Based Engineering Firm Dresdner Robin Relocates Jersey City Headquarters to 30 Montgomery

"This new space has been thoughtfully designed to support diverse working styles, which will enhance productivity, foster innovation, and empower our employees—whether they're collaborating in the office or working remotely," said Tony Ianuale, COO and CFO of Dresdner Robin. Post this

"This new space has been thoughtfully designed to support diverse working styles, which will enhance productivity, foster innovation, and empower our employees—whether they're collaborating in the office or working remotely," said Tony Ianuale, COO and CFO of Dresdner Robin. "We are excited to deepen our commitment to Jersey City with our move back toward Montgomery Street, where Dresdner Robin first established its offices. Returning here feels like coming full circle, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients and community from this vibrant location."

Founded in 1978, Dresdner Robin's first office was just minutes away from Montgomery Street in Jersey City. Since then, the firm has made moves within Jersey City to the Powerhouse Arts District and Evertrust Plaza; as well as expanding with additional satellite offices in Fairfield and Cherry Hill, which are still operational.

The NAI Hanson team led by Senior Vice President Susan Mason represented Dresdner Robin in this transaction and noted: "This location offers a prime setting in Jersey City with excellent access to amenities, transportation and room for growth. We're confident this move will support Dresdner Robin's continued success and innovation for years to come."

In addition to its projects across the Tri-state area, Dresdner Robin has deep roots within the Jersey City market, where it has completed several impactful projects such as community redevelopment for Coles Park site planning and infrastructure design at 30 Hudson, environmental, engineering, planning and survey services at Journal Squared and more. The new office space not only accommodates the firm's expanding team but also provides a strategic base for continuing its work on projects that enhance Jersey City's community and urban environment.

For more information about Dresdner Robin and to view case studies of recent projects, please visit https://www.dresdnerrobin.com/.

About Dresdner Robin

Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy with a specialty in urban and suburban design and development and brownfield redevelopment covering the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction and technological innovation, with specialties in site/civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, surveying and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. For more information about Dresdner Robin, visit https://www.dresdnerrobin.com/.

Media Contact

Colleen Moretti, Dresdner Robin, 5512003606, [email protected], https://www.dresdnerrobin.com/

SOURCE Dresdner Robin