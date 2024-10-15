NJ Small Moves Launches: Affordable Small-Scale Moving Solutions

NJ Small Moves Launches Affordable Moving Services for Small Jobs in New Jersey Jersey City, NJ—NJ Small Moves, a division of Affordable Moving & Storage, Inc., has officially launched, offering affordable, insured moving services for small-scale jobs across New Jersey and beyond. Designed for tasks like single-item relocations and dorm moves, this service provides a secure alternative to traditional movers who often charge high minimums. Key services include local and long-distance moving, furniture assembly, packing, and item delivery. NJ Small Moves aims to serve college students, seniors, and busy professionals with flexible, eco-friendly moving solutions. For more information, visit www.njsmallmoves.com or call 732-748-1200.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Small Moves, a division of Affordable Moving & Storage, Inc., is proud to announce its official launch. This innovative service provides cost-effective moving services tailored for small-scale jobs across New Jersey and beyond. It addresses the needs of residents who require assistance with small moves, such as relocating a single piece of furniture or managing a dorm room transition.
This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone for NJ Small Moves, offering an alternative to traditional moving companies that often impose high minimum charges. With services available for local and long-distance moves, NJ Small Moves is dedicated to making moving accessible and affordable for everyone.
"Many moving companies price small jobs out of reach for consumers, often forcing people to turn to unlicensed operators," said Mark, spokesperson for NJ Small Moves.
"This can result in unnecessary risks, such as dealing with uninsured movers who may not prioritize professionalism and safety. NJ Small Moves fills this gap, offering a secure, affordable option with the same standards of service provided by larger-scale movers."
Services Offered:
- Local and long-distance moving
- Furniture assembly and disassembly
- Packing and unpacking services
- Delivery of purchased items
Targeted toward college students, seniors downsizing, and busy professionals, NJ Small Moves aims to provide peace of mind through legally compliant and insured moving options. The company's flexible services ensure customers no longer rely on unregulated movers.
Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, NJ Small Moves serves the entire state while extending its services to long-distance relocations. This comprehensive approach positions NJ Small Moves as a leader in small-scale moving solutions.
For more information or to schedule a move, please visit www.njsmallmoves.com or call us at 732-748-1200.
About NJ Small Moves:
NJ Small Moves specializes in small-scale moving solutions that are committed to customer satisfaction and eco-friendly practices. With extensive experience in the moving industry, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality service tailored to meet its clients' unique needs.
About Affordable Moving & Storage, Inc.:
Affordable Moving & Storage, Inc., has been a trusted name in the moving industry for years. It is known for its reliability and customer-focused approach. The launch of NJ Small Moves reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and service excellence.
Media Contact
Gabriel Gonzalez, NJ Small Moves, 1 551-210-1810, [email protected], www.njsmallmoves.com
SOURCE NJ Small Moves
Share this article