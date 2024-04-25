NJII Names New Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Healthcare Division

Jennifer adds, "This role presents a unique opportunity to leverage my background in healthcare technology and management to significantly advance our mission and impact across the industry." Post this

For the last 4 years, Jennifer has been leading the Healthcare division at NJII as the Senior Vice President and General Manager. Her oversight of the division as the Executive Vice President will be crucial to the continued growth and sustainability of programs.

With over two decades of CIO and General Manager experience, Jennifer is an innovative leader in the healthcare industry, where she has dedicated her career to leveraging technology, innovation, and strategic leadership to revolutionize healthcare delivery and patient care. Her experience includes positions within healthcare providing facilities in New Jersey where she led digital transformation efforts to ensure a seamless and efficient patient care experience.

"I am honored to step into this new role as the Chief Operating Officer at NJII. I am excited to lead our operational strategy to meet the ambitious objectives of our 2030 Strategic Plan. My focus will be on streamlining our processes and enhancing our organizational capabilities to not only achieve, but exceed, our goal of doubling the size of NJII and surpassing $70 million in revenue. This role presents a unique opportunity to leverage my background in healthcare technology and management to significantly advance our mission and impact across the industry."

D'Angelo earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) from Thomas Edison State University and her Master of Science in Healthcare Management (MSHCM), Health/Healthcare Administration/Management from Thomas Edison State University. Jennifer is active in volunteering within the industry on several committees and boards. She often speaks and presents at major healthcare conferences such as HIMSS, NJHIMSS and NJAMHAA. She has been recognized as Top 50 Women We Admire of NJ, CIANJ Enterprising Women in Commerce, CIO Views Magazine, and NJBIZ Healthcare Hero and Leader in Digital Technology.

To learn more about Jennifer D'Angelo and the rest of NJII's leadership team, click here.

Media Contact

Victoria McMullen, NJII, 8632274557, [email protected], njii.com

Twitter

SOURCE NJII