NJII Welcomes Michael Edmondson, Ph.D. as Vice President for Continued Learning

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) has appointed Michael Edmondson, Ph.D. as its Vice President for Continued Learning to oversee the Professional & Corporate Education division. Edmondson also serves as the Associate Provost for Continued Learning at New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). The Continued Learning operating unit is a joint venture between NJII and NJIT.

Continued Learning extends the mission of NJIT by partnering with NJII and offers expansive learning and development opportunities in Newark or Jersey City, online, or at a client's office. Key functional areas within the Continued Learning business unit include certificate programs, micro-credentials, boot camps, customized training, workforce development grants, and a variety of other relevant learning and development courses and programs.

"I look forward to working closely with Michael as we launch this critical strategic initiative for NJII and NJIT. Michael's leadership and expertise will help ignite the Continued Learning initiative and his energy will allow us to stay focused on the development and growth of new courses and programs," said NJII President Michael Johnson, Ph.D.

Edmondson's 30-year experience includes positions inside and outside of higher education such as pharmaceutical market research and non-profit management. Business Experts Press (BEP) has published eight books from Edmondson and he also currently serves as the Co-Editor of the BEP Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior Collection. Prior to joining NJIT and NJII, Edmondson managed the continued learning offices at both the community college and university levels.

"I am thrilled to lead this joint venture between two impressive forward-looking organizations dedicated to launching a sophisticated Continued Learning enterprise," said Edmondson. "Working across both organizations will allow me to combine my entrepreneurial spirit with the vast potential of the learning and development ecosystem both organizations offer."

Edmondson earned his BA in History from Cabrini College, his MA in History from Villanova University, and his PhD in History from Temple University. In 2021, the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce presented Edmondson with its Distinguished Leadership Award for his service to the community.

Learn more about Michael Edmondson and the rest of NJII's leadership team here.

