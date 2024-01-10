NJII Welcomes Michael van Ter Sluis and Victoria McMullen to the Leadership Team

"NJII is delighted to start the new year with trailblazing additions to the leadership team," said Michael Johnson, Ph.D. NJII President. Post this

Michael van Ter Sluis, promoted from Assistant Vice President of NJII's Entrepreneurship Division, joined the organization in 2015 and will oversee all NJII Entrepreneurship programs including the Merck Digital Science Studio effort. Prior to joining NJII, he was the Vice President of Innovation at the Council on Competitiveness where he worked side-by-side with leaders from industry, technology startups, and university presidents to educate the US Congress on the importance of university technology commercialization to drive the economic impact of federally sponsored university research.

"Our research universities – NJIT no less – are powerhouses of tech-drive economic development. I am proud and energized to lead the NJII entrepreneurship division, an essential lab-to-market channel for technologies incubated by NJIT and our regional industry partners," said van Ter Sluis.

Victoria McMullen joins NJII as the Vice President of Marketing. In this centralized function, she will lead the marketing team with a focus on branding, content, PR, and events as well as digital marketing strategies. Victoria brings 30 years of marketing experience across industries such as Education, Finance and Life Science. Most recently Victoria led a global marketing team at Certara.

"I am thrilled to join this team of collaborative visionaries at NJII. There is revolutionary work being done here and I will be sure to increase the population that know about it!" said McMullen.

To learn more about our growing team, visit Leadership.

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is a 501c3 organization wholly owned by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). As an independent corporation, NJII is uniquely positioned to be agile, entrepreneurial, and opportunistic. NJII is focused on accelerating technology and fostering innovation to have a positive economic impact in New Jersey. To date, NJII has generated over $330M in revenue during its ten years of operation across its four divisions (Healthcare, Defense, Continued Learning, Entrepreneurship) and today has a team of 120 staff

Learn more about NJII

Media Contact

Michael Johnson Ph.D., NewJerseyInnovationInstitute, (973) 936-0900, [email protected], https://www.njii.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE New Jersey Innovation Institute