NJSBDC, FDU, and Main Street Business Alliance Launch Hackensack Success Hub: Offering Free Consulting Services to Empower Local Small Businesses

-- A Strategic Collaboration for Business Growth --

"This partnership embodies the essence of collaboration," said Kelly Brozyna, State Director & CEO of the NJSBDC. "By uniting the resources of FDU, the NJSBDC, federal support, and the private sector, we're creating an unparalleled resource for the Hackensack business community. We're very pleased to partner with the Main Street Business Alliance and are confident that this initiative will lead to greater success stories in the future."

The Hackensack Success Hub is particularly committed to enhancing access and opportunities for all small businesses, including those that are women-owned, minority-owned,veteran-owned, and located in underserved communities. By offering free, hands-on consulting, the Hub is positioned to help businesses overcome the unique challenges they face and achieve lasting success.

John T. Peters, Executive Director of the MSBA, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "The Main Street Business Alliance is thrilled with this strategic alliance that will benefit the small business on Main Street, plus all of Hackensack and the surrounding areas. This will also benefit all the residents in the area since healthy, effective, thriving businesses benefit everyone. Small businesses, both established and startups, face unique hurdles as they work towards profitability, and partnering with the NJSBDC ensures that small businesses have access to professional consulting resources to position themselves for success."

Rob M. Pignatello, SVP for Government Affairs, Community Engagement & Strategic Initiatives at Fairleigh Dickinson University, echoed this sentiment: "We are proud to collaborate with the Hackensack MSBA to help small businesses in the area thrive and prosper. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to community engagement and supporting local economies."

-- Community-Centered Events and Ongoing Support --

In addition to offering individualized consulting, the Hackensack Success Hub will also host a series of community events and workshops. These events will provide additional opportunities for small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. Recent collaborations, such as the Hispanic Small Business Expo at FDU, and future events like the NJ Legal Summit that is scheduled for January at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, will continue to foster this spirit of community support.

"The Hackensack Success Hub is more than just a resource – it's a commitment to the growth and success of our local businesses," said Matt Wells, Regional Director of the NJSBDC at FDU. "We understand the unique challenges that small business owners face, and we're here to help them achieve their dreams. With hands-on, expert guidance and the full backing of our community, we're excited to see local businesses flourish."

-- How Small Businesses Can Get Free Help --

Small businesses interested in taking advantage of the free consulting services offered through the Hackensack Success Hub can visit downtownhackensack.org/successhub for more information and to complete a qualification form. Alternatively, businesses can email [email protected] with the subject line "Inquiry for Small Business Consulting Assistance Hackensack" to get started. The Success Hub team will promptly follow up to confirm eligibility and schedule consultations.

About NJSBDC:

The New Jersey Small Business Development Center's Network (NJSBDC) is the premier provider of comprehensive services and programs for small and mid-sized businesses in New Jersey. Through a network of 11 regional centers and over 20 affiliate/satellite offices across New Jersey, the NJSBDC offers no-cost consulting, training, and resources, empowering entrepreneurs to start, grow, and prosper in the Garden State.

About MSBA:

The Main Street Business Alliance (MSBA) is a public/private partnership formed between the business community on Main Street and the city of Hackensack. The MSBA's mission is to address the issues facing the business community on Main Street, with the goal of improving the local economy and the overall business climate on Hackensack's Main Street. For more information, visit downtownhackensack.org.

About FDU:

Fairleigh Dickinson University is a center of academic excellence dedicated to the preparation of world citizens through global education. The University strives to provide students with the multi-disciplinary, intercultural, and ethical understandings necessary to participate, lead, and prosper in the global marketplace of ideas, commerce, and culture.

