NMI Reports Breakout First Half of 2023, Primed for Continued Success and Growth

"I'm incredibly proud of the team we have in place, the accomplishments we've achieved so far this year and continued momentum and growth heading into the second half of 2023," said Vijay Sondhi, CEO of NMI.

NMI ended the first half of 2023 with over 3,900 ISV, ISO and fintech partners that enabled 280,000+ merchants on the platform, resulting in more than 2.3 billion transactions and $200B+ in payments volume. Beyond achieving these goals and building up the C-suite, NMI also launched its Payments Innovation Pulse Report as well as announced partnerships with Authvia, CartHero, Miura Systems, and Finaro, Mastercard and Northmill:

NMI's inaugural Payments Innovation Pulse Report surveyed consumers on their payment preferences, experiences with the latest payment tools and methods, and their willingness to try new payment innovations. It uncovered that the majority of consumers are willing and eager to try emerging payments technologies, such as contactless payments and biometric payments, and that speed and convenience are the driving forces behind these purchasing preferences.

Most recently, NMI launched a product collaboration with Authvia, a platform that provides simple payment experiences via text, to provide its TXT2PAY® capability to NMI partners and the merchants they work with.

NMI also provided its payment gateways and merchant account services to Gateway Funnel Pros, an industry leader in payment gateways and e-commerce merchant accounts for sales funnels and traditional websites, in partnership with CartHero, a platform for businesses to create customizable sales funnels, boosting sales and generating recurring revenue.

In partnership with Miura Systems, a global payment technology leader and mobile point-of-sale pioneer, the M021 payment terminal completed the NMI certification to provide ISVs developing retail applications with the perfect payments device to accompany their software, while expanding technology options for U.S. retailers.

With partners Finaro, Mastercard and Northmill, NMI brought a cloud-native, software-based acceptance solution, Cloud Commerce, to small- and medium-sized merchants across three Nordic markets: Sweden , Norway , and Finland .

In addition to its company growth, new partnerships and product enhancements, NMI was recognized by American Banker as one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech 2023, which celebrates the positive culture and employee engagement at NMI. NMI was also named best payment enablement platform in the 2023 Fintech Breakthrough Awards in the B2B payments category. This award recognizes NMI as an innovative leader in the industry, due to its acquisition strategy, which added to NMI's existing capabilities and further positioned NMI at the forefront of full commerce enablement.

"From gaining recognition in notable awards, establishing successful partnerships and expanding our leadership team, we are enhancing our full commerce enablement platform to provide a full merchant experience." said Sondhi.

To learn more about NMI, visit: https://www.nmi.com/.

About NMI

NMI is a leading global full commerce enablement platform, processing more than $200 billion in payments annually. We enable over 3,900 partners that serve over 280,000 merchants around the world and across the commerce ecosystem: including merchant underwriting, onboarding and management, along with payments acceptance across online, in-store, mobile and unattended–and what's next. We're constantly innovating and building the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs and fintech innovators can power a seamless sign up to payments experience, while focusing on what they do best.

