NMSI and RTI Join Forces with the U.S. Department of Defense in Delivering STEM Education Nationwide

"Across the country, many STEM students lack access to positive mentors and role models, and too often, educators feel underprepared to lead STEM classrooms," said Jeremy Anderson, CEO of NMSI. "This new opportunity enables us to extend our impact, empowering both educators and students, while underscoring the crucial role young minds play in shaping our nation's future. We're committed to strengthening the support systems that will help our students thrive."

DSEC's mission to promote effective initiatives for pre-K–12 students and educators aligns seamlessly with NMSI's commitment to building a strong foundation that equips students with the tools to develop leadership skills, realize their full potential and meet the future needs of their country. This agreement highlights the DoD's ongoing need for skilled STEM professionals to address the complex challenges in national defense.

Through data-backed analysis and technical expertise, NMSI and its fellow members of the RTI consortium offer a diverse array of research and insights focused on advancing STEM education and workforce development.

For more information on how NMSI supports communities and STEM education, visit https://www.nms.org/services.

About the National Math and Science Initiative

(NMSI) The National Math and Science Initiative is dedicated to improving student outcomes in math and science, particularly in underserved communities. By providing educators with high-quality professional development and support, NMSI ensures that all students have access to the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit http://www.nms.org.

