NO CAP! Soda Pop Offers The First Healthier Alternative To Soda In The US With Novel Postbiotic IMMUSE®

One of the defining aspects of NO CAP! Soda Pop is its strong foundation built on family, friends, and previous associates. Every person involved in the creation process has been someone who believes in and supports the brand. This close-knit approach ensures that the product is crafted with care, passion, and authenticity.

"We are thrilled to be part of this unique story that brings together the experience and commitment of this extended family who believe in setting a new standard for soda pop with a conscious alternative approach that includes our prestigious postbiotic IMMUSE®," said Karen Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. Todd added, "IMMUSE® ensures having comprehensive immune support."

IMMUSE® is a lactic acid bacteria with groundbreaking abilities to activate pDCs (plasmacytoid dendritic cells) backed by extensive research, including over 30 scientific studies and 15 human clinical trials. It has been shown to safely stimulate immune function at the cellular level for more dynamic and robust responses, preparing the body's natural defense system to protect physical health.

"NO CAP! Soda Pop is not just about a fresh brand; it's about delivering flavors that captivate the taste buds," said Co-Founder Vinny Wilson, adding, "The inclusion of IMMUSE® further enhances its health benefits of this incredible soda, setting a new standard in the beverage industry," he concluded.

With options like Passion Vibe and Strawberry Dream, each 12 oz of NO CAP! has 5 grams of dietary fiber, only 10 calories, and zero grams of sugar, contrary to conventional sodas. It's enriched with prebiotics and postbiotics, promoting a feel-good lifestyle while delivering on the promise of a next-gen experience that goes beyond traditional offerings.

NO CAP! Soda Pop with IMMUSE® is now available online at drinknocapsoda.com, all social media shops, and Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About IMMUSE®:

IMMUSE® is a postbiotic that delivers a new, breakthrough approach to broad range immune support*. As a clinically researched immune activator* supported by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials, IMMUSE® proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*. The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*. Its unique mechanism of action, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., is opening doors for discovering postbiotics concerning immune health.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

