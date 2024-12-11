No Kid Hungry Chooses Moore AudienceFirst Media for Direct Mail List Brokerage, Data Analysis and List Management

Moore AudienceFirst Media will significantly enhance No Kid Hungry's fundraising efforts through next-level data analysis and strategic innovation to grow donor support and achieve mission success.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore AudienceFirst Media is pleased to have been selected by No Kid Hungry, a campaign of Share Our Strength, to provide data-driven direct mail list brokerage, data analysis, and strategic list management services. Moore AudienceFirst Media will lead the No Kid Hungry effort, leveraging more than 30 years of experience driving industry-leading, data-driven solutions.

"No Kid Hungry has immense potential for growth, and we look forward to expanding their donor base and acquiring high-value donors and sustainers as we help them fulfill their mission," said John Ernst, president of Moore AudienceFirst Media. "Our innovative approach, fueled by cutting-edge data analytics, will greatly raise the bar on their fundraising efforts and achieve best in class revenue."

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. From a humble beginning in a rowhouse in Washington, D.C. nearly 40 years ago, Share Our Strength has become a trailblazer in the nonprofit sector, raising and granting more than $600 million to fund programs designed to help children and families. In 2010, the organization launched the No Kid Hungry campaign, which is both a powerful engine for raising money and awareness and an effective way to work directly with programs on the ground.

No Kid Hungry selected Moore AudienceFirst Media for its innovative approach, data analytics expertise, and proven ability to exceed direct response goals. Since 2020, Moore has delivered comprehensive media fundraising solutions for No Kid Hungry, including video creative development and production, media buying, earned media distribution, and turnkey DRTV management for the organization.

Karen Barr, managing director of individual giving for the No Kid Hungry campaign, stated, "Moore AudienceFirst Media's unmatched industry expertise and their ability to provide strategic, media, data, analytics, and management services made them the right choice to help activate transformational growth within our fundraising program."

"Moore is committed to providing our purpose-driven customers with strategies and solutions that go far beyond traditional tactics to help them surpass their goals and accomplish their missions," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "Our in-depth data-driven analysis and management capabilities will guide No Kid Hungry toward expansive growth in their efforts to ensure children everywhere have the food they need to live their best lives possible."

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at nokidhungry.org.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for customers through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with customers across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], https://wearemoore.com/

SOURCE Moore