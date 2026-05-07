No Loose Ends Debuts as Amazon Top New Release, Offering a Practical Guide to Estate & End-of-Life Planning

Unlike traditional estate planning books that focus primarily on legal documents, No Loose Ends delivers a clear, plain-English guide to the entire spectrum of planning, from wills and trusts to caregiving logistics, funeral & memorial decisions, digital assets, and after-death responsibilities. Post this

"People don't just need documents, they need a roadmap," said Zuckerman. "This book helps families reduce confusion, save time, and avoid unnecessary stress during some of life's most difficult moments."

The need is significant: administering an estate in the U.S. can take over 500 hours, while more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day, increasing the number of families facing these responsibilities.

The book includes insights from industry experts, including a foreword by Daniel J. Ford, President of the National Funeral Directors Association, and contributions from leaders across estate planning and funeral services.

Published by Wiley, No Loose Ends is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through major book retailers.

Additional information at www.BuriedInWork.com/NoLooseEnds

About Buried in Work™ & Adam Zuckerman

Buried in Work™ helps individuals, families, and organizations navigate estate planning and end-of-life tasks through practical tools and resources. Founder Adam Zuckerman, JD/MBA, created the company after his father died from leukemia. Buried in Work™ has been called the most comprehensive estate planning and end-of-life resource available.

Media Contact

Carrie Pergram, Buried in Work, 1 2022709085, [email protected], www.Buriedinwork.com

Mike Hutman, Ford Hutman Media, 1 301.325.8435, [email protected], FordHutmanMedia.com

SOURCE Buried in Work