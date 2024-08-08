No Matter The Injury, God Wants To Heal It, Not Hide It

Xulon Press presents a testimony of God's power to heal.
CONYERS, Ga., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nadine N. Slaughter encourages young women healing from sexual trauma in Little Girl Be Healed And Happy: Thrusting Her Into Greatness($10.99, paperback, 9798868501685; $4.99, e-book, 9798868501692).
Before reaching age 25, Slaughter had been sexually violated and had two abortions. She felt helpless and ashamed, and hid her secrets so she could believe that she was okay. However, the aftereffects of these traumatic experiences left her hopeless and emotionally paralyzed. Her Creator restored her, giving her inner peace, healing, and wholeness, and she is confident that He will do the same for others.
"My experiences taught me to allow God to come in and make me whole. He is who is responsible for bringing me to this point, as a living testimony to share my story," said Slaughter.
Nadine N. Slaughter grew up in Niles, Michigan with seven siblings. Her parents divorced when she was young, so she worked to help her single mother until she relocated for college at age 22. Slaughter is a mother of two and the proud grandmother to seven awesome grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Little Girl Be Healed And Happy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
