No Matter The Injury, God Wants To Heal It, Not Hide It

"My experiences taught me to allow God to come in and make me whole. He is who is responsible for bringing me to this point, as a living testimony to share my story," said Slaughter.

Nadine N. Slaughter grew up in Niles, Michigan with seven siblings. Her parents divorced when she was young, so she worked to help her single mother until she relocated for college at age 22. Slaughter is a mother of two and the proud grandmother to seven awesome grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Little Girl Be Healed And Happy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

