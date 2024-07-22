No Matter Their Circumstances, God Wants To Connect With All His Children

Xulon Press presents a look into God's nature and presence
YORBA, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kenneth Kehl shares personal experiences as they relate to the Holy Spirit in Ru' ach: A Breath of Life ($12.49, paperback, 9798868501029; $5.99, e-book, 9798868501036).
Kehl's ministry has taken him to extremes of the spectrum: working with college students, who see the entire world in front of them; and prison inmates, who feel the entire world is cut off from them. In both of these cases, he knows that these individuals can access God's nature and access His continued presence in their lives.
"My experiences in working with college students, the youth, pastoring in low-income areas, and working [with] individuals in the prison system and seeing the hopelessness has driven me to provide a sense of hope in writing this book," said Kehl.
Kenneth R. Kehl is now retired after a career as a successful insurance broker. He has been happily married for sixty-two years and has three children, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He continues to encourage prisoners in the So. California area with his message of hope.
