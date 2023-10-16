No Matter Your Interests, This Book Has Something For You

Xulon Press presents an original assortment of short stories.
ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kevin Horgan shares both his own unique experience and the depth of his imagination in Bed Bug Stew: Tales and Poems of Roots, Revenge, Redemption and Baseball. ($16.99, paperback, 9781662885969; $7.99, e-book, 9781662885976).
In the first part of this eclectic collection, Horgan has compiled short story fiction and poetry from a variety of genres. Follow his imagination with a senior citizen who can hear others' thoughts through his hearing aids, a widow who changes her life for one she loathed, and many others. In the second part of the book, Horgan recounts his experience at the New York Yankees Men's Fantasy Camp in January of 2023. There is truly something for everyone.
"You will laugh out loud and shed a tear, and you will remember all the characters and their flaws, strengths, motivations, and sometimes the depths of their souls," said Horgan.
Kevin Horgan served as an infantry officer in the USMC from 1979 – 1984. He retired after 33 years working for a transportation delivery company and continues to be a board member for VETLANTA, a veteran networking club. Bed Bug Stew is his fourth completed book and he donates 50% of his royalties to veteran service groups. Horgan and his wife, Maureen, reside in Georgia and have seven grandchildren to keep them busy.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Bed Bug Stew is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
KEVIN HORGAN, Salem Author Services, 415-205-4343, [email protected], kevinhorganbooks.com
SOURCE Salem Author Services
