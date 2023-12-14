No More Heartburn: Third Wave Water Launches New Low Acid Coffee Solution

"It was a huge win to see my dad enjoy his favorite coffee again" - Taylor Minor Post this

Craig tried low acid coffees and hated the taste of all of them. His last option was to stop drinking coffee completely, but thankfully his son Taylor helped. Taylor created the new Low Acid water profile to reduce acidity up to 300% per packet when added to one gallon of water.

You can use a maximum of two packets in empty water as well as add one packet to any water to further reduce the acidity in any water. In one controlled test comparison between distilled water and the new Low Acid water profile, the acidity was reduced by over 400%. How does it work?

Minerals added for buffer. Buffers (or alkalinity) resist an acids' ability to change the water to be more acidic.

Minerals added for flavor. The packet also includes additional all-natural minerals for complimenting coffee flavors.

Taylor explains, "It was a huge win to see my dad enjoy his favorite coffee again." Craig adds, "I can finally enjoy coffee again without taking antiacids."

Key points about the Low Acid water profile are the following:

One packet reduces acidity in any water by 300%.

Drink your favorite coffees again.

About Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water, located in Cedarville, Ohio was born in a conversation between two coffee fanatics trying to solve a long-standing coffee issue: water quality. Taylor Minor and Charles Nick launched the company at a coffee event in October 26, 2016. Afterwards they successfully reached a main stream audience with their appearance on ABC's Shark Tank October 8, 2017. Since then, the company has grown to reach a worldwide audience helping professionals with their water problem throughout the entire coffee industry. For more information, please visit thirdwavewater.com or visit us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @thirdwavewater.

