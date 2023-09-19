No More Sad Salads: Love Beets™ Launches Classic Beet Salad Kit as a Perfectly-Balanced Entrée or Side to Conveniently Add Flavor and Nutrition to Meal Time

"We're thrilled to unveil the Classic Beet Salad Kit—an expertly curated blend of flavors that elevates our signature beets and serves as a versatile entrée or standout side dish," said George Shropshire, CEO of Love Beets. Tweet this

The kit includes:

Beet Wedges: From farm to fridge, high-quality beets are peeled and cooked to deliver earthiness and an array of nutritional benefits

Goat Cheese: Soft, tangy goat cheese provides a creamy texture and a complementary flavor profile

Walnuts: A toss of walnuts adds a satisfying crunch and omega-3 fatty acids

Balsamic Vinaigrette: A balanced blend of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and spices provides a contrasting zest and sweetness to the fresh ingredients

"We've cultivated a community of passionate beet enthusiasts through our diverse product portfolio. Now, we're thrilled to unveil the Classic Beet Salad Kit—an expertly curated blend of flavors that elevates our signature beets and serves as a versatile entrée or standout side dish," said George Shropshire, CEO of Love Beets. "This innovation signifies a new chapter for Love Beets, as we continue to enhance the everyday dining experience."

Love Beets is changing preconceived notions of traditional beets with versatile, flavor-forward offerings, giving the powerhouse produce the glow-up it deserves. The portfolio features unique flavor combinations like White Wine Balsamic, Sweet Chili, and Honey Ginger. A fan favorite, the brand's Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets offers an elevated take on traditional pickled beets that will wow beet fans and newbies alike.

The sustainably sourced beets found in all Love Beets products are grown and produced in the U.S., with beets of all shapes and sizes being utilized by the brand for its array of offerings.

Love Beets' latest product launch comes on the heels of two notable industry award wins, with the brand's Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets being selected as a 2023 Progressive Grocer "Editors' Pick: Best New Products," as well as Delicious Living's "Best Bite Awards" in the Retailer's Choice: Savory Snacks category.

Love Beets Classic Beet Salad Kit has an SRP of $8.99 and is now available in over 200 Meijer locations with more retailers on the horizon.

Find the full product line, including Perfectly Pickled Beets, Baby Beets, Cooked Beets, and Beet Juices at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Albertsons, Meijer, Kroger, BJ's, Costco, and more.

About Love Beets™

Love Beets™ is passionate about promoting beets through high-quality, tasty, and convenient products. The brand offers modern flavors and clean ingredients, catering to beet newcomers and beet lovers alike. Going beyond traditional canned beets and challenging raw-beet prep, Love Beets presents ready-to-eat, no-mess, no-fuss beets that are great for snacking, salads, sandwiches, and more!

Available in over 13,000 U.S. stores, the range of products includes Cooked Beets, Marinated Baby Beets, Pickled Sliced Beets, and Beet Juices, most of which are Non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, vegan, and Whole30-certified.

Shop nationwide and find a store near you at www.LoveBeets.com.

About Offshoot Brands™

At Offshoot Brands, the central mission is not just to promote healthy eating, but to make it as accessible and enjoyable as possible. To realize this vision, Offshoot partners with a curated family of innovative, plant-forward brands, each contributing uniquely to consumer well-being.

Among these are Love Beets, known for transforming the humble beet into an array of versatile, palate-pleasing products; Genuine Coconut, which offers pure, hydrating coconut water straight from its natural vessel and delicious coconut meat snacks; and Veggie Confetti, a pickled vegetable brand promoting bold color and big flavor to add vibrance and nutrition to everyday life.

By strategically collaborating with these game-changing brands, Offshoot aims to expand its reach and impact, particularly in the North American market and beyond. To learn more about Offshoot and its commitment to elevating health through its diverse portfolio, visit www.offshootbrands.com.

