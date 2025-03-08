"No Net Zero" Becomes New Mantra in Canada as Climate Policy is "Hogging Your Wallet" says Friends of Science Society

Toronto Sun "No Net Zero" op-ed argues: "But scrapping the carbon tax alone is not enough. Canada must break free from net-zero policies. As political landscapes shift, so too must strategies. "Axe the Tax" no longer cuts it." Post this

Canada's carbon tax is due to rise another $15 on April 1, 2025, to $95/tonne carbon dioxide equivalent. Though there is a carbon tax rebate program in Canada, said to redistribute the carbon tax funds to lower income groups to alleviate the price rise, most Canadians are suffering financial burdens from these carbon taxes. Studies by Dr. Sylvain Charlebois and colleagues show that the carbon tax impact, while difficult to parse out, is driving higher wholesale food prices. A group of ~300 economists in Canada have argued that the carbon tax is the most efficient way to reduce fossil fuel use without adding onerous regulations. However, a recent Robert Lyman report "Hogging Your Wallet" shows that Canada has a tangled mess of hundreds of climate regulations, with the carbon tax and Clean Fuel Standard "pancaked" on top of them. Video explainer here.

Over the past couple of years, the much-hated Canadian carbon tax has led to a demand to "Axe the Tax." However, the Toronto Sun "No Net Zero" op-ed argues: "But scrapping the carbon tax alone is not enough. Canada must break free from net-zero policies. As political landscapes shift, so too must strategies. "Axe the Tax" no longer cuts it."

The National Post ran an article on March 07, 2025, titled, "Mark Carney's Plan for Global Climate Domination" critical of Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney's previous Net Zero activities. Carney was past chair of Brookfield Asset Management, past UN Climate Envoy on Climate Finance, has posted on his platform: "Canada must invest $2 trillion by 2050—about $80 billion per year—to become carbon competitive and achieve Net Zero. However, investments in decarbonisation currently run between $10–20 billion annually."

Canada's entire annual GDP is about $2 trillion.

In an article in the Western Standard of May 30, 2024, the Net Zero challenge is said to range between $2 trillion and $5.2 trillion, quoting retired energy economist, Robert Lyman as saying, "That is an almost unimaginable amount of money. $2 trillion is $50,000 for every one of Canada's 40 million residents now, or $118,000 for every household. $5.2 trillion is $130,000 for every resident, or $306,000 for every household."

In response to the on-again, off-again tariff threats to Canada by the Trump administration, some people in Canada and in the European Union (EU) are advocating for a closer alliance with the EU. Indeed, Mark Carney and Stephane Dion (Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe and Canadian Ambassador to France and Monaco) see Canada's high and rising carbon tax as a benefit to doing business with Europe as the tax would be deducted from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) – a climate policy tariff, as outlined in this Friends of Science post.

Europe's economy is in decline. Robert Lyman's October 2024 report, "Europe on the Brink: The Debate about Europe's Energy Future – Lessons for Canada" illustrates the damaging impact of Net Zero policies there. A Jan. 08, 2025 article in the Western Standard offers "The Way Back Machine for Canadian Prosperity," reviewing a number of Lyman's reports of the past decade of Canada's economic stagnation and decline, largely due to the adoption of Net Zero targets and climate fanaticism.

