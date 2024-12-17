No-NOLOs among the Top 150 Italian Wines Leading American Restaurants This Holiday Season

60% of the wines is under $ 100 (€ 95). It's not a prank - you don't need to break the bank to celebrate this Holiday season! No low- or no-alcohol wines on the list – they might run solo. Post this

White Christmas, white podium - The three best-selling wines cost under $ 60 (€ 57), same as 2023. At the top of the list there's La Marca Prosecco, $ 40 (€ 38), followed by Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, $ 55 (€ 52) and Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie, $ 31 (€ 29,5), same as 2023.

(€ 150), with a price increase of (+6,8%) compared to 2023, when the average was (€ 141). Tuscany leads (36%) as the top region in placement, followed by Veneto (28%) and Piedmont (22%). But the last step of the podium holds the record for the most expensive wine: Barolo Docg Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno , with an average price of $ 1,850 (€ 1,763), increased by $ 47 (2,6%) compared to 2023, when it was $ 1,803 (€ 1,718).

The list was compiled from data collected from across more that 55,000 restaurants in the USA by Jeremy Hart, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Somm.ai, and a regular guests on the Italian Wine Podcast.

This, along with Stevie's new book Social, PR e media relations del vino, is another valuable instrument for wine producers who want to effectively plan and manage communication and marketing campaigns in line with the most up to date trends as the data is revised every two weeks.

Now available on https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/top-wines-usa-2024/ , it is intriguing exploring the list because, even if most of the wines on it are red, at the very top there's a Prosecco leading the way, followed by two whites Pinot Grigio, whose category in terms of quantity sits in the middle. Noticeable, is that in the top 10 there are 5 sparkling wines, representing the underdog category in terms of placement.

We don't have to forget that it is Holiday season - warm red Christmas, sparkling white nights.

Seems like NOLOs don't fit the party, at least for this year!

