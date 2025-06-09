No One Is Talking, So A Cat And Her Owner Go Out In Search Of Answers

Xulon Press presents an original mystery for cat lovers.
PROSPECT PARK, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author ML Brown invites readers to discover family secrets in Stormie's Adventures Series: New Family($10.99, paperback, 9798868517440; $4.99, e-book, 9798868517457).
Stormie and Sarah go way back, but even they aren't sure how far back. Being a cat, Stormie can't ask many questions, but she watches as her owner Sarah struggles with her own questions about her family, since no one will tell her about her father and uncle, who were identical twins with only one distinguishing feature that no one will mention. Maybe owner and cat will have to figure it out together.
"Why I wrote the story was to get children and adults interesting in reading books again," said Brown.
ML Brown is a college student and ordained chaplain, as well as an active volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol and Veteran's Administration Hospital. She lives in Pennsylvania with her husband John, her service dog Sadie, and two cats, Charlie and Storm.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Stormie's Adventures Series is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
