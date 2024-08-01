No Single Individual Chooses haptapt to Curate the Perfect Freelance Team for Its Agency Clients

haptapt is How Efficient Teams Collaborate with Peers in a Hybrid World

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- haptapt, a new workplace collaboration tool letting people instantly find the right peer, announced today it has been selected by No Single Individual (NSI). NSI is a fully remote, all-freelance firm and creative agency partner that will use haptapt to manage and search its membership database of carefully curated strategy and account freelancers for both short-term projects and long-term engagements.

haptapt is an easy-to-use SaaS platform that instantly helps employees find the right coworkers to talk to. It is an internal search tool to find coworkers based on specific needs to prevent work delays and avoid interruptions caused by company-wide emails. Using haptapt, remote teams and people at law firms, advertising agencies, trade organizations, healthcare companies, and others can establish rapport to share knowledge and be more engaged.

Christine Olivas, Founder and CEO of No Single Individual, said: "We are glad we found haptapt as we were using a spreadsheet to organize our freelance members' experience details. Using haptapt, which has custom categories and filters entirely tailored to our business, it'll be much faster for us to see the full extent of each member to pair them with the ideal agency partner. And the streamlined processes will give us even more time to think about the intangible aspects of team curation such as agency cultural fit and personality. We only wish haptapt existed years ago.``

haptapt believes colleagues are unaware of the hidden gems within their own companies or organizations: a treasure trove of knowledge, skills, experiences, and interests that aren't tapped into. After creating employee profiles using self-identified keywords under custom company categories such as skills and backgrounds, people are instantly found in haptapt by those looking to find and speak with peers. Remote workers can finally know who they're working with at all times and tap each other to make work life better.

Carly Sutherland, Founder and CEO of haptapt, said: "A talent firm like NSI is a perfect fit for haptapt's directory subscription because they can now more easily assemble the most high-performing freelancer teams based on particular client needs. On our first call, we knew the simplicity of their platform would speed up how NSI leadership builds the perfect strategy or account teams and the value would increase over time. Our customizable search features will help NSI filter through freelancers and get their work done faster."

haptapt offers small teams to enterprise companies the dream of true workplace collaboration by letting users instantly discover and collaborate with the most relevant peers. The easy-to-use SaaS tool is designed to increase productivity, lower employee turnover rate, increase efficiency, and allow employees to get to know who they work with. The tool provides the platform organizations need to see the full potential within their teams by using custom categories, and allows users to add relevant keywords to their profiles like background, experience, specialties, interests, and wishlist projects. Learn more at http://www.haptapt.com.

No Single Individual is an agency partner dedicated to propelling the future of work. Founded in 2021, (formerly known as Co Conspirators) the all-freelance firm provides ancillary strategy and account teams to agencies across the globe, from the industry's biggest names to hyper-local creative shops. A pioneer of the team-based freelance model, No Single Individual's innovative way of working empowers agencies to partner with a team of carefully curated freelancers that all have tenure working within the company model, ensuring a proven track record that work is done right: in the most time-efficient, cost-effective, right-skilled manner–something a staffing firm or "pre-vetted" freelance platform can't guarantee.

