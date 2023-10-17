No Tricks, Only Treats Sales Event: Palm Springs Nissan Now Offers the 2024 Nissan Altima SR for $269/month this Halloween Season

Drivers in and around Cathedral City can lease a 2024 Nissan Altima SR for $269/month for 36 months at the Palm Springs Nissan dealership.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shopping doesn't have to be scary! This Halloween season, Palm Springs Nissan is lighting up the automotive world with a treat that's too good to resist. As part of their "No Tricks, Only Treats" sales event, drivers in and around Cathedral City now have the chance to lease the 2024 Nissan Altima SR for just $269 per month. This exceptional offer is available for a limited time and expires on October 31, 2023.

The 2024 Nissan Altima SR packs a spellbinding punch with a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, delivering a potent 248 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. Its sport-tuned suspension offers a dynamic driving experience, perfect for those who enjoy a spirited journey. With 19" Machine-finished SR aluminum-alloy wheels, the Altima SR not only looks striking but also provides a smooth and confident journey on any road.

For those who desire an added touch of control, the Altima SR is equipped with paddle shifters, allowing drivers to manually shift gears, offering a more engaging driving experience. Even in the midst of its performance prowess, the 2024 Altima SR doesn't compromise on efficiency, achieving an impressive 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

Located at 68-177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, California, Palm Springs Nissan is committed to providing customer satisfaction. The dealership's dedicated team not only helps customers secure the best possible lease terms but also provides insights into the key features of the latest Altima that cater to individual driving preferences.

For more information about this limited time No Tricks, Only Treats Sales Event or to schedule a test drive of the latest Nissan Altima, interested customers can browse the dealership's website or contact their sales representative at 760-328-2800.

